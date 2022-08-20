Q What does one do when everything’s falling apart? My mother, 65, is already losing her memory. She loves my children but doesn’t remember to answer their texts and has “lost” her minimal tech skills. My father, 70, is preoccupied with medical issues, including bladder trouble.

I’m trying to stay helpful to both parents... driving mom to her doctor, the grocery store, etc. She’s become afraid to drive. I accompany dad to an emergency department if he’s in severe bladder pain. I call their doctors when its necessary.

Meanwhile, my husband dislikes my being too busy and distracted to spend time with him.

But I believe I have no other choice than being fully involved. My younger brother lives in a different province. He says he’s overwhelmed with his own workload but will come here when things get more serious. I hate to think this way but I assume he means “when the time comes,” when one or both of our parents are dying.

I love my husband dearly and also miss having free time to enjoy just being with him, taking walks together, seeing friends. I’d also love more time now with the kids (ages nine and seven), but I’m happy that they’re currently at a day camp, not far from our house. I can walk there to pick them up if necessary.

But how do I follow my parents’ lifetime example of always helping out those who need it, and also always considering your partner’s needs to keep your relationship strong?

Pulled in Several Directions

A Choosing the top priority is simple when someone close is at serious risk. But with both your parents experiencing difficult health challenges, you need focused energy and shared decision-making with those you trust, including relatives who are also affected.

You especially need your husband’s support. But if you’re too preoccupied to share what you’re learning/deciding, and also avoiding private time together because of your stress, you’re sadly losing connection.

Meanwhile, your children’s happy summer is a blessing, but they still need some information about their grandparents. Keep it simple and hopeful. Encourage their drawing “Feel Better” cards which you can deliver for them.