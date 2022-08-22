With her daughter’s acceptance by a prestigious Canadian university driving her eagerness to reconnect with her offspring, the woman is verbally pushed aside … likely for many more hours, even days.

I took my seat which I’d long-ago reserved and purchased, knowing that my own family was at home waiting for me. But I felt terrible about leaving my airport “friend.”

Disgusted Traveller

ACaring for this woman’s predicament came naturally to you, because it’s in your nature. Whether or not the airline agent was exhausted and/or irked by your support of the woman during a tense time, his dismissal of her (and nasty challenge to you) reflected a certain attitude … call it uncaring, or suspect it’s racist; it happens too often to too many.

Recently, Air Canada employees and passengers have experienced the worst-ever phase of flight delays in the airlines’ history, with packed waiting-areas and lost luggage galore.

Racism, too? If yes, there’s no acceptable excuse.

Canada has benefitted from its influx of immigrants (Toronto having been declared the most diverse city in the world back in 2017), many of them excelling in the health field where hospitals and medical researchers are much needed. Still, there are people who maintain a distanced attitude to “the other” — it keeps them safe, they think.

Unfortunately, they miss the benefits of learning/accepting/knowing the cultures, histories and friendship of their neighbours.

Racism, by contrast, is fear and ignorance. Apologies to the woman on the plane.

FEEDBACKRegarding the couple funding their niece’s university education (July 18):

“Here’s a good solution for this problem of her not working in the summer to contribute her own money and similar advice for others like them: Matching funds.

“Whatever a student earns, you’ll match it. That gives incentive, rewards the niece, and it also prevents her from otherwise just sitting around at home, not getting a summer job, and doing nothing towards her stated goal, all summer.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Negative attitudes about “others” ignore the economic and cultural benefits of Canada’s world-acclaimed diversity, with newcomers bringing unique talents/skills/foods/music, and the ambitions of their children born here.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.