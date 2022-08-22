Tọlá Okogwu

Margaret K. McElderry Books

2022, 298 pages

ISBN: 9781665912617

Ages 8-12 (and up)

Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun is a fictional, chapter book, that I believe is an excellent addition to anyone's personal or school library. Onyeka, who identifies as a British-Nigerian girl, felt unaccepted and insecure because of her "flawed" hair. Until one day she learns that she, more specifically her hair, has superpowers! The discovery of her powers leads to an unexpected journey to her birth country, Nigeria, to learn more about her powers and about her father's disappearance. Will she learn how to control her powers and find her father? You'll have to read the book to find out.

Superhero enthusiasts and anyone who likes adventure stories, will enjoy this tale. Personally this is one of my favourite middle-grade books, and I enjoy the fact that the main character identifies as a Black girl, as well as that it contains Nigerian heritage throughout the story line. I hope that there are more books to follow.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

A Is For Bee: An Alphabet Book in Translation

Ellen Heck

Levine Querido

2022, 34 pages

ISBN: 9781646141272

ages 3+

A Is For Bee: An Alphabet Book in Translation is an informative and interesting picture book with wonderful illustrations about language. Ellen Heck has put together 26 animals (one for each letter of the alphabet) whose name begins with a letter in the alphabet in various languages. For example, “G is for Cat” contains the words for cat beginning with the letter “G” in other languages. In this case: Gato (Spanish), Gaazhagens (Ojibwe), Goyangi (Korean). Similarly, “F is for Butterfly” where butterfly is Feileacan in Irish, Flutur in Albanian, Farasha in Arabic and Farfalla in Italian.

In all there are words in 68 languages! Young children will enjoy looking at the beautifully illustrated animals while getting an idea of how there are numerous languages used around the world.