Cranky Chicken: Party Animals
Katherine Battersby
Margaret K. McElderry Books
2022, 104 pages
ISBN: 9781534470217
ages 6+
Cranky Chicken: Party Animals is a funny chapter book that kids (aimed at ages 6-9) will enjoy. Cranky Chicken is extra cranky because she is hangry (hungry + angry = hangry) so Speedy the worm offers various foods. But Cranky Chicken turns them all down for one reason or another. So Speedy asks Cranky what she wants and she asks for birthday cake since it is her birthday and Speedy makes her one.
Next, Speedy plans a surprise party for Cranky which Cranky is informed of making it an “unsurprising party.” After that they go to the beach even though Cranky doesn’t like the beach for various reasons including that it is “too sandy.”
This “Cranky Chicken” book contains funny adventures shared by Cranky and Speedy that will appeal to children (of all ages).
Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun
Tọlá Okogwu
Margaret K. McElderry Books
2022, 298 pages
ISBN: 9781665912617
Ages 8-12 (and up)
Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun is a fictional, chapter book, that I believe is an excellent addition to anyone's personal or school library. Onyeka, who identifies as a British-Nigerian girl, felt unaccepted and insecure because of her "flawed" hair. Until one day she learns that she, more specifically her hair, has superpowers! The discovery of her powers leads to an unexpected journey to her birth country, Nigeria, to learn more about her powers and about her father's disappearance. Will she learn how to control her powers and find her father? You'll have to read the book to find out.
Superhero enthusiasts and anyone who likes adventure stories, will enjoy this tale. Personally this is one of my favourite middle-grade books, and I enjoy the fact that the main character identifies as a Black girl, as well as that it contains Nigerian heritage throughout the story line. I hope that there are more books to follow.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
A Is For Bee: An Alphabet Book in Translation
Ellen Heck
Levine Querido
2022, 34 pages
ISBN: 9781646141272
ages 3+
A Is For Bee: An Alphabet Book in Translation is an informative and interesting picture book with wonderful illustrations about language. Ellen Heck has put together 26 animals (one for each letter of the alphabet) whose name begins with a letter in the alphabet in various languages. For example, “G is for Cat” contains the words for cat beginning with the letter “G” in other languages. In this case: Gato (Spanish), Gaazhagens (Ojibwe), Goyangi (Korean). Similarly, “F is for Butterfly” where butterfly is Feileacan in Irish, Flutur in Albanian, Farasha in Arabic and Farfalla in Italian.
In all there are words in 68 languages! Young children will enjoy looking at the beautifully illustrated animals while getting an idea of how there are numerous languages used around the world.
Cranky Chicken: Party Animals
Katherine Battersby
Margaret K. McElderry Books
2022, 104 pages
ISBN: 9781534470217
ages 6+
Cranky Chicken: Party Animals is a funny chapter book that kids (aimed at ages 6-9) will enjoy. Cranky Chicken is extra cranky because she is hangry (hungry + angry = hangry) so Speedy the worm offers various foods. But Cranky Chicken turns them all down for one reason or another. So Speedy asks Cranky what she wants and she asks for birthday cake since it is her birthday and Speedy makes her one.
Next, Speedy plans a surprise party for Cranky which Cranky is informed of making it an “unsurprising party.” After that they go to the beach even though Cranky doesn’t like the beach for various reasons including that it is “too sandy.”
This “Cranky Chicken” book contains funny adventures shared by Cranky and Speedy that will appeal to children (of all ages).
Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun
Tọlá Okogwu
Margaret K. McElderry Books
2022, 298 pages
ISBN: 9781665912617
Ages 8-12 (and up)
Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun is a fictional, chapter book, that I believe is an excellent addition to anyone's personal or school library. Onyeka, who identifies as a British-Nigerian girl, felt unaccepted and insecure because of her "flawed" hair. Until one day she learns that she, more specifically her hair, has superpowers! The discovery of her powers leads to an unexpected journey to her birth country, Nigeria, to learn more about her powers and about her father's disappearance. Will she learn how to control her powers and find her father? You'll have to read the book to find out.
Superhero enthusiasts and anyone who likes adventure stories, will enjoy this tale. Personally this is one of my favourite middle-grade books, and I enjoy the fact that the main character identifies as a Black girl, as well as that it contains Nigerian heritage throughout the story line. I hope that there are more books to follow.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
A Is For Bee: An Alphabet Book in Translation
Ellen Heck
Levine Querido
2022, 34 pages
ISBN: 9781646141272
ages 3+
A Is For Bee: An Alphabet Book in Translation is an informative and interesting picture book with wonderful illustrations about language. Ellen Heck has put together 26 animals (one for each letter of the alphabet) whose name begins with a letter in the alphabet in various languages. For example, “G is for Cat” contains the words for cat beginning with the letter “G” in other languages. In this case: Gato (Spanish), Gaazhagens (Ojibwe), Goyangi (Korean). Similarly, “F is for Butterfly” where butterfly is Feileacan in Irish, Flutur in Albanian, Farasha in Arabic and Farfalla in Italian.
In all there are words in 68 languages! Young children will enjoy looking at the beautifully illustrated animals while getting an idea of how there are numerous languages used around the world.
Cranky Chicken: Party Animals
Katherine Battersby
Margaret K. McElderry Books
2022, 104 pages
ISBN: 9781534470217
ages 6+
Cranky Chicken: Party Animals is a funny chapter book that kids (aimed at ages 6-9) will enjoy. Cranky Chicken is extra cranky because she is hangry (hungry + angry = hangry) so Speedy the worm offers various foods. But Cranky Chicken turns them all down for one reason or another. So Speedy asks Cranky what she wants and she asks for birthday cake since it is her birthday and Speedy makes her one.
Next, Speedy plans a surprise party for Cranky which Cranky is informed of making it an “unsurprising party.” After that they go to the beach even though Cranky doesn’t like the beach for various reasons including that it is “too sandy.”
This “Cranky Chicken” book contains funny adventures shared by Cranky and Speedy that will appeal to children (of all ages).
Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun
Tọlá Okogwu
Margaret K. McElderry Books
2022, 298 pages
ISBN: 9781665912617
Ages 8-12 (and up)
Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun is a fictional, chapter book, that I believe is an excellent addition to anyone's personal or school library. Onyeka, who identifies as a British-Nigerian girl, felt unaccepted and insecure because of her "flawed" hair. Until one day she learns that she, more specifically her hair, has superpowers! The discovery of her powers leads to an unexpected journey to her birth country, Nigeria, to learn more about her powers and about her father's disappearance. Will she learn how to control her powers and find her father? You'll have to read the book to find out.
Superhero enthusiasts and anyone who likes adventure stories, will enjoy this tale. Personally this is one of my favourite middle-grade books, and I enjoy the fact that the main character identifies as a Black girl, as well as that it contains Nigerian heritage throughout the story line. I hope that there are more books to follow.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
A Is For Bee: An Alphabet Book in Translation
Ellen Heck
Levine Querido
2022, 34 pages
ISBN: 9781646141272
ages 3+
A Is For Bee: An Alphabet Book in Translation is an informative and interesting picture book with wonderful illustrations about language. Ellen Heck has put together 26 animals (one for each letter of the alphabet) whose name begins with a letter in the alphabet in various languages. For example, “G is for Cat” contains the words for cat beginning with the letter “G” in other languages. In this case: Gato (Spanish), Gaazhagens (Ojibwe), Goyangi (Korean). Similarly, “F is for Butterfly” where butterfly is Feileacan in Irish, Flutur in Albanian, Farasha in Arabic and Farfalla in Italian.
In all there are words in 68 languages! Young children will enjoy looking at the beautifully illustrated animals while getting an idea of how there are numerous languages used around the world.