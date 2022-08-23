Event Horizon

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 18A, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

Event Horizon is celebrating its 25th anniversary and Paramount Home Entertainment has released an impressive-looking 2-disc set consisting of a Steelbook and an outer sleeve of the horror/sci-fi movie from 1997. It has been seven years since the research spacecraft “Event Horizon” vanished on its first voyage. When a signal from the spaceship is received a rescue crew embarks on a bold mission to help those on board and learn what happened. Unfortunately, what they find on the Event Horizon is horrific in nature and threatens the lives of all of those on the rescue mission.

Good special effects and cast make this movie a decent sci-fi/horror movie. The cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan, Joely Richardson and Richard T. Jones. This 2-disc Steelbook looks great and includes the film on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray along with numerous special features on the Blu-ray disc including: commentary, “The Making of Event Horizon – 5 documentaries”, “The Point of No Return: The Filming of Event Horizon with Director Commentary”, “The Unseen Event Horizon” – and more.

And Just Like That...The Complete First Season

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 2 discs

Sex and the City was a popular series from 1998-2004. The show follows four women in their thirties living in New York in the 1990s – Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). And Just Like That...follows three of the friends (Samantha is in the U.K.) who are now in their fifties.

And Just Like That...The Complete First Season contains 10 episodes (approximately 6.5 hours). The “New Chapter of Sex and the City” follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they all deal with various issues in their lives. Carrie experiences a major change when her husband, John, dies and a significant part of season one pertains to how Carrie deals with being single and how her friends support her. Season one also has Carrie getting hip surgery, buying and selling an apartment and getting her own podcast.

Joining Parker, Nixon and Davis is a cast that includes Evan Handler, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman, Bobby Lee, Sara Ramirez, David Eigenberg and Mario Cantone.

South Park: The Complete Twenty-Fourth Season