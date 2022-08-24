But 10 years after marrying (both then 22) we were far behind the changes in our friends and cousins, as they reached ages halfway through their 30s and onward.

Some separated due to different education/career goals, others were attracted to new people.

Suddenly, my wife announced that she was moving to her original birthplace overseas. She met and married her childhood best friend there two years ago.

Now, I’m a solo parent to two children (13 and 11) whose mother visits them here on some holidays or invites them to her overseas home for three weeks of summer. To my surprise, we’re all seeming OK.

My question: I’d like to meet and have a committed relationship I can count on, but I worry whether my children will fear this move and will feel insecure with both parents involved with new loves and loyalties.

What’s your advice?

Lonely Father and Dating

AYour early family life provided a base for your kids’ security. When their mother left, they’d already seen other kids survive separations. Perhaps her new locale and husband caught their imagination enough to find it acceptable.

Now, with dating on your mind while you’re still parenting adolescents, proceed slowly.

If you have friends whom you trust for a setup, start with that approach before trying online dating.

Then, read others’ profiles “between the lines” — don’t be naïve, or focus only on physical appearance. Ghosting happens to many online daters, so don’t take it personally.

Keep your own values close, and inform your children when you find someone you hope to know better.

Establish a regular time when you go on a date, inform the children ahead of time, and mention a little about it the next day.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Never trifle with a partner’s pride and certain anger over cheating. Especially if they have a ready weapon.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.