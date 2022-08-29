Sharice’s Big Voice: A Native Kid Becomes a Congresswoman
Sharice Davids with Nancy K. Mays, illustrations by Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley
Harper
2021, 38 pages
ISBN: 9780062979667
ages 4+
Sharice’s Big Voice: A Native Kid Becomes a Congresswoman is an excellent picture book for children featuring an inspirational story, wise messages and exceptional illustrations. The autobiography looks at the life of Sharice Davids including her early life, growing up and going to law school and becoming one of the first Native American women in Congress.
Sharice Davids describes how she has always liked to talk and get to know things about people. She discovers “that the best way to LEARN about people is to LISTEN to them.” Readers will also learn that Sharice is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and how by working hard, listening and being open to challenges you can fight for your beliefs and make things better for others.
At the back of the book there is an Author’s Note, an Artist’s Note and information on the Ho-Chunk Nation that complement the story. Sharice’s Big Voice is a wonderful picture book for parents, teachers and other educators to share with children. Highly recommended.
Auntie and Me
Rosie Birdsong, illustrated by Ariel Landy
Cottage Door Press
2022, 20 pages
ISBN: 9781646386529
Ages 2+
Auntie and Me is a board book about the bond between an aunt and her nibling (a gender-neutral pronoun for nephew or niece). It is filled with colourful pages, a catchy rhyming narrative and the fun adventures shared between a fox aunt and her little kit. As an aunt myself, I love reading this book to my nephew, and one day he can read it to me. Auntie and Me is a great book enjoyed by all, but especially for those aunts and niblings out there.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Gibberish
Young Vo
Levine Querido
2022, 34 pages
ISBN: 9781646141104
ages 3+
Dat is a young boy who has travelled to a new country. It is Dat’s first day at school but he doesn’t know the language and can’t communicate with anyone. It sounds like everyone is speaking gibberish.
Dat’s first day at school is a lonely one – until a friendly girl meets him and shows him how to communicate without talking. The girl, Julie, also sits with Dat on the bus ride home and the two become friends. Julie’s kindness and help turn Dat’s first day at school from a lonely and frustrating one to one of fun and joy. Gibberish is a simple picture book with a wonderful message.
