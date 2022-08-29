Rosie Birdsong, illustrated by Ariel Landy

Cottage Door Press

2022, 20 pages

ISBN: 9781646386529

Ages 2+

Auntie and Me is a board book about the bond between an aunt and her nibling (a gender-neutral pronoun for nephew or niece). It is filled with colourful pages, a catchy rhyming narrative and the fun adventures shared between a fox aunt and her little kit. As an aunt myself, I love reading this book to my nephew, and one day he can read it to me. Auntie and Me is a great book enjoyed by all, but especially for those aunts and niblings out there.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Gibberish

Young Vo

Levine Querido

2022, 34 pages

ISBN: 9781646141104

ages 3+

Dat is a young boy who has travelled to a new country. It is Dat’s first day at school but he doesn’t know the language and can’t communicate with anyone. It sounds like everyone is speaking gibberish.

Dat’s first day at school is a lonely one – until a friendly girl meets him and shows him how to communicate without talking. The girl, Julie, also sits with Dat on the bus ride home and the two become friends. Julie’s kindness and help turn Dat’s first day at school from a lonely and frustrating one to one of fun and joy. Gibberish is a simple picture book with a wonderful message.