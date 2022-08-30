This addiction will persist so long as he keeps telling himself he “needs” that smoke.

I’m alerting you to Allen Carr’s “Easy Way to Stop Smoking” books, because I’ve interviewed people who’ve read them. And quit smoking.

Their success largely comes from the author assuring people that they’re not prisoners of nicotine and can take charge of their own life.

Get a book, read it yourself. Then leave it lying around, with no orders for him to read it. If you withdraw from the battle, the choice for personal resolve plus a happier relationship, can be the result.

FEEDBACK Regarding the couple with two young children and no family or close friends who can help (Aug. 3):

Reader: “Your straightforward comments showing recognition and empathy, while fleshing out the writer’s context, lays a groundwork for me to ponder how I could handle a similar situation.

“Here’s a unique opportunity to suggest another action for the couple, to consider putting a word in the ear, a note on email, etc. to their minister/rabbi/priest. One of those people might put them in touch with a young person/local horticultural society member/mom and kids’ get-togethers at their places of worship or a local library.

“These community leaders may know who loves to babysit, or have a garden to help with, or be happy to meet their neighbours.

“It might be just what someone or some local organization has been waiting to hear or read about: An opportunity to help others, or how to become involved with others who might be able to use their particular gifts or, would understand the couple’s need, having been in the same situation recently or in the past.”

Substance abuse can seem impossible to overcome. Or, with personal resolve and weighing the consequences rather than hold that belief, determination and addiction counselling can lead to healthy changes.

