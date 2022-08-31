1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A

Yellowstone is one of my favourite shows today so I was looking forward to the prequel series 1883. And while I figured 1883 would be good, I didn’t expect it to be as good as Yellowstone. I was wrong. I enjoyed 1883 as much – and possibly more – than Yellowstone.

The “Yellowstone Origin Story” follows the Dutton family as they travel through the Great Plains on their way to Montana. But looking for a better, more prosperous future in the wild west contains incredible dangers and perils on a daily basis. The 10-episode series (9+ hours) sees two men – Shea Brennan (Sam Elliot) and Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) – hired to escort immigrants to the west where they hope to begin new lives. Joining the group is James Dutton (Tim McGraw), his wife Margaret (Faith Hill) and their children Elsa (Isabel May) and John (Audie Rick.)

The story about Western expansion and seeking a better life in the 1800s is very entertaining and yes it is quite violent as well. Filmed in Texas and Montana, the scenery and cinematography is excellent. The cast is also very good. Joining those already mentioned are Marc Rissmann, James Landry Hebert, Gratiela Brancusi, Eric Nelsen – among others – with cameos from Rita Wilson, Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks.

Both the Blu-ray and DVD sets contain over two hours of bonus content – “A Land of Peril & Wonder: The Journey of 1883”, “From Cast to Cowboys: Creating the Pioneer Spirit”, “1883: The Road West”, “Inside 1883” and “Behind the Story.” If you enjoy Yellowstone or a good western drama, you will want to see 1883.

Blue Bloods: The Twelfth Season

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 5 discs

The 12th season of the popular police procedural Blue Bloods is now available on DVD as a 5-disc set (14+ hours.) There is a lot affecting the Reagan family including political, work and personal matters. The police commissioner (Tom Selleck) is at odds with several people including the mayor (Dylan Walsh), Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) and the district attorney (Roslyn Ruff). Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is considering running for district attorney and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie (Will Estes) team up with their nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), regarding a trafficking case. Others in the cast include Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray and Steve Schirripa. Guest stars in season twelve include Lyle Lovett, Jimmy Buffett, Alex Kingston and Tony Danza.

This set includes all 20 entertaining episodes along with the featurettes “The Story of the Reagans” and “My Best Friend”, deleted scenes and a gag reel. So join the Reagans for Sunday dinner and enjoy one of the best crime dramas on TV.