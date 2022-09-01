Unlike me, my daughter doesn’t mind her grandmother’s moments of remembered “stardom” in ballet productions. I, too, was proud of Mom when I was a girl of 10.

But there’s no way I want my smart, self-confident pre-adolescent getting obsessed as my mom once was, with her weight, changes in her figure, and competitions for boys’ notice.

I remember when I started feeling unequal to Mom’s expectations. She wanted a “star” like herself, and ended up with a female scientist for a daughter!

How do I help my daughter stay secure, with her own sense of agency and identity, without harming their relationship?

Mom vs. “Gran”

AThere’s no competition here, unless you define it that way. Your daughter’s already found her own athletic/energetic identity, backed up by a strong-minded, ambitious mother who has helped make science part of a woman’s world as much as a man’s. Just like girls’/women’s sports.

Her grandmother’s tutu isn’t going to alter her self-image or chosen pursuits.

Enjoy the link between you three: An interesting, artistic grandmother; an intelligent, futurist mother; and a self-confident, sports-loving daughter. Be proud, not worried.

FEEDBACK Regarding the man “Lost at 60” (Aug. 4):

“We’re so often told that male sexual interest is suspect and sexual objectification of women is wrong, that some men now distrust their own sexual response (or lack thereof).

“Some even believe that sexual chemistry would develop with time, as your reader describes.

“I, too, mistook a relationship without sexual attraction as something I should work on, instead of trusting myself. Your message that the relationship couldn’t work/shouldn’t be pursued was muted by lack of appreciation for the dilemma itself.”

Not Feeling It

AThank you for wanting to discuss this further. I rarely feel that a situation’s hopeless, especially when physical sex is involved, because most grown-ups know that you don’t have to be “in love” to enjoy the physical sensations/release of sex.

I appreciate the dilemma of having “no attraction” despite a woman’s other attractive qualities. Yet more obvious was hesitancy, lack of drive/confidence to build a physical connection.

