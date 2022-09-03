Not My Mother

ATell your father that there’s nothing seriously worrying you. You think his girlfriend’s an “OK” person, but she needn’t keep questioning you about drugs and alcohol as if you’re already secretly addicted.

Ask your dad for some private time with him, like a long bike ride, or watching a ballgame together. If she joins in sometimes, that’s OK too.

Every new relationship needs adjustment time, and this one’s twofold: One for just you and your father, and another for being with the “couple.”

You’re still processing handling all this, but you’re doing very well. The more you adjust to what’s new about her (and different from your mother), the more she’ll also relax about her new connection to you.

QMy aunt’s a self-described “matchmaker” always trying to set me up with someone, even though I’m way too busy with four-year-old twins.

My ex said he “didn’t bargain for this,” and left eight months ago. We haven’t even dealt with divorce, though he does pay his share of the twins’ costs. Weekends are especially tough as he only takes them out a couple hours every other week.

At 32, many of my friends are still having “flings,” dating online for “fun.” It’s healthier for me to accept my realities.

But what do I tell my aunt that won’t hurt her feelings or add to my feeling sorry for myself?

No Personal Time

AHandling this on your own takes determination, perseverance, and love. You’re doing your best, choosing strong values.

Meanwhile, find your “happy” boosters. Take the kids to a park picnic, with simple sandwiches and healthy treats.

Take nap breaks when the twins sleep. Also, create a regular quiet time with music/favourite picture books. A healthy routine will lessen the feeling of endless tasks.

Thank your aunt for her caring.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Divorce affects parent-child relationships, especially when a newcomer’s included. Assure children of your love.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.