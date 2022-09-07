Reader: “Is it possible the host mother’s using the teen guest to buffer the tense relationship with her Florida relatives? That’s unfair, as she may think everyone has to be on best behaviour (I understand the teens are to be out all day), and that the added boy’s presence will resolve problems.

“Does the host mother have a husband? (No husband was mentioned.) It’d be helpful if two adults were involved in organizing the teens’ all-day outgoing.

“How nice if the invited son could have a lovely time away with his friends. But how sad if he’s being used.”

Reader No. 2: “My now-adult daughter had a similar invite from her best friend (an only child) when she was 14. She and her friend were invited for a week’s visit at the friend’s grandmother in Florida.

“I’d heard that the grandma was on the road to serious cognitive decline so I wasn’t comfortable with my daughter (and her friend) staying with her.

“The family wasn’t totally accepting their grandma’s condition because she’d always been a powerhouse. They related more to how she used to be vs. how she was changing.

“I made the enormously unpopular decision to say no to the trip.

“My teenager launched a huge screaming tantrum at me in front of her friend, the friend was angry and the family very indignant.

“Parenting is not a popularity contest. I didn’t say why I was uncomfortable and left the grandma out of my decision, citing the expense instead.

“Eventually, in a private moment, my daughter shared that she didn’t really want to go because the stories of the grandma scared her too. But she didn’t want to lose face in front of her friend.

“My daughter’s still good friends with her pal 16 years later, all is good between us. I knew I made the right choice.”

EllieThese two mothers reflect the caring of countless parents who’ve faced difficult choices involving their child’s chance for adventure vs. real safety concerns.

Reader No. 3: “In your answer to the concerned mother, you weren’t urging her to share the lessons learned with her son, who’s old enough to hear them. How to decline a bad plan is a major life lesson.”

EllieI agree, and am telling her now, from both of us.

