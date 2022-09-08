Paramount Home Entertainment has just released in 4K Ultra HD the first six Star Trek movies starring the original cast from the TV series. The films have been released both individually and in sets.

Leading the way is the newly restored Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition. Star Trek: The Motion Picture was originally released in 1979 and was nominated for three Academy Awards. This highly successful film took the Star Trek franchise beyond the television series and it hasn’t looked back. The movie sees Admiral James T. Kirk return to the U.S.S. Enterprise to deal with a powerful alien spacecraft that has already destroyed three Klingon cruisers. Director Robert Wise revisited this film in 2001 where he enhanced the visual effects and refined the edit and now this version is available in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision high dynamic range and a new Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition in 4K Ultra HD is a 2-disc set which has the movie on the Ultra HD disc along with some commentary and a Blu-ray bonus disc with numerous new and legacy bonus content. New bonus material includes the 8-part documentary “The Human Adventure”, deleted scenes, effects tests, costume tests and computer display graphics.

Big fans of the original Star trek series and movies may want to add the nice 3-disc set Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition – The Complete Adventure. This 4K Ultra HD collector’s set includes the content from Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition along with an additional 4K Ultra HD disc that has the Theatrical Cut and the widescreen presentation of the “Special Longer Version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture” created for TV in 1983. “The Complete Adventure” set also has collectibles including reproductions of promotional material, a booklet, stickers – and more.

Trekkies will also be interested in the impressive Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection that features the first six films of the original series crew in both 4K Ultra HD (HDR-10 and Dolby Vision) and Blu-ray with lots of bonus content. The set includes The Director’s Edition and the Theatrical Cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture. The Director’s Cut is also included for Star Trek II and Star Trek VI. This is the first time that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country have been released in 4K Ultra HD.

If you are just looking to add a Star Trek film or two in high definition to your collection Paramount has you covered. All six of the original Star Trek motion pictures are now available individually in 4K. Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition features the 1979 film in 4K Ultra HD along with a Blu-ray disc of special features. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982, celebrating its 40th anniversary), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986), Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) have the movies in 4K and Blu-ray along with special features. The Director’s Cut for Star Trek II and Star Trek VI are included in their sets.

Now you can revisit the original crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise that included William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan, George Takei and Walter Koenig with these movies in high definition. And with Christmas fast approaching these might make a nice gift for those Trekkies in your life.