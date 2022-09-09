Say it now, as he experiences the world beyond his youth, as he forms his future through education, jobs, special friends, and finding love.

Tell this competitive son that none of those choices are yours to make for him. His adult life all depends on him ... and you’ll always be cheering for him, not competing.

QFor years I’ve mostly been caring for my elderly parents. I reside in their home, and am their legal guardian. My siblings live elsewhere with full-time jobs. Home health aides assist, for limited hours. So I cannot seek employment to meet my expenses (higher than my weekly stipend from my father’s pension).

My own physical complications and illnesses mount. Also, my siblings take advantage of me while they assist my parents. They allow the primary aide days off without advance notice to me. They leave me belittling tasks like removing discarded refuse.

Many items were stolen from me, and I did some chores for the aides. State agencies cannot assist me as a caretaker because abuse has to be physical force, not psychological or material loss.

Sadly, other family members and relatives support my siblings or are unaware of their true nature.

I’m trying to relocate away from this mess. Do you have suggestions on how to cope?

Overwhelmed Caregiver

APursue information about what the state agencies perceive as “abuse.” When talking to these agencies, ask for “mental health support” related to your demanding caretaking tasks.

Also, learn what rights your legal guardianship gives you with regard to ensuring finances sufficient for caregiving costs and personal salary. Your siblings should be contributing to their parents’ care with some compensation for you, not just visiting only occasionally.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Jealousy can destroy a parent-child relationship, especially if the adult child perceives self-interest, personal ambition and past neglect in the parent’s successes.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.