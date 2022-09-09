Apartment 713

Kevin Sylvester

HarperCollins

2022, 231 pages

ISBN: 9781443460941

ages 8+

Getting children to enjoy reading is important. But it can be a difficult task for some. And while there are a variety of things that you can do to encourage reading, the most effective is to provide books with wonderful stories. And this is what Apartment 713 is.

Written and illustrated by Kevin Sylvester, Apartment 713 is a riveting adventure about friendship, architecture, history and helping others – not to mention time travel. Jake Simmons and his mom have just moved into an apartment in an old building – the Regency. And while the Regency was a grand place in the past, it is now an old relic of a building with peeling wallpaper, worn carpets and unpleasant smells. But it also features fascinating, mysterious areas including a hidden elevator, hidden artwork and a secret ballroom.

The Regency has been a place for people who need assistance to stay (Jake’s mom is unemployed) and is home to an interesting assortment of tenants who Jake becomes fond of. Looking after the building and the people who live there as best as he can is Larry who asks Jake to help him. Just when Jake decides that he likes the Regency and those who live there he learns that the city plans to demolish the old building.

Apartment 713 is one room that is off limits, but when Jake is asked to go there and he opens the door he travels back in time where he meets Beth who becomes his friend and shows him around the Regency. Jake looks for a clue in the building’s past that may allow him to save the building in the future as he becomes close friends with Beth as well as the original owner of the Regency.