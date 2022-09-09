Apartment 713
Kevin Sylvester
HarperCollins
2022, 231 pages
ISBN: 9781443460941
ages 8+
Getting children to enjoy reading is important. But it can be a difficult task for some. And while there are a variety of things that you can do to encourage reading, the most effective is to provide books with wonderful stories. And this is what Apartment 713 is.
Written and illustrated by Kevin Sylvester, Apartment 713 is a riveting adventure about friendship, architecture, history and helping others – not to mention time travel. Jake Simmons and his mom have just moved into an apartment in an old building – the Regency. And while the Regency was a grand place in the past, it is now an old relic of a building with peeling wallpaper, worn carpets and unpleasant smells. But it also features fascinating, mysterious areas including a hidden elevator, hidden artwork and a secret ballroom.
The Regency has been a place for people who need assistance to stay (Jake’s mom is unemployed) and is home to an interesting assortment of tenants who Jake becomes fond of. Looking after the building and the people who live there as best as he can is Larry who asks Jake to help him. Just when Jake decides that he likes the Regency and those who live there he learns that the city plans to demolish the old building.
Apartment 713 is one room that is off limits, but when Jake is asked to go there and he opens the door he travels back in time where he meets Beth who becomes his friend and shows him around the Regency. Jake looks for a clue in the building’s past that may allow him to save the building in the future as he becomes close friends with Beth as well as the original owner of the Regency.
Apartment 713 is a fantastic adventure that will help even reluctant readers realize the joy to be found in books. Highly recommended.
Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!
Sandra Boynton
Boynton Bookworks
2022, 14 pages
ISBN: 9781665914352
ages 0+
Encouraging young children to enjoy books can be as simple as reading with them often and providing them with fun, entertaining, simple stories with excellent illustrations. And this new Christmas board book from Sandra Boynton meets all of these.
Aimed at kids 0-5 years of age, Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La! encourages you to join along with cows, sheep, pigs, ducks, dogs and chickens as they sing a festive tune. Children of all ages can’t help but enjoy the silly holiday song and illustrations making it a good Christmas book for young children who will want to revisit this simple story often.
The Grumbletroll...Wants to Be First!
aprilkind and Barbara van den Speulhof, illustrated by Stephan Pricken
Schiffer Kids
2022, 28 pages
ISBN: 9780764363351
ages 4+
Young children will enjoy reading this beautifully illustrated picture book with a good message. Grumbletroll wants to do something together with his friends who include a rabbit, a bird, a hedgehog and a mouse. While his friends offer various race ideas, Grumbletroll wants to have a soapbox derby.
While watching some frogs sailing boats, Grumbletroll comes up with an idea to help him win the race. Grumbletroll really wants to win the race. And he does thanks to his idea — and all of his friends crashing. But Grumbletroll is sad when no one joins him in celebrating his win. But then he realizes that his friends are hurt and need comforting so he helps them. And then they all race down the hill and win together.
Fun characters, good illustrations and a story with a positive message make this picture book a good one for children.
