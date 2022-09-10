Lindsay is a 32-year-old teacher who lives in the west end. She says, “My style is eclectic and feminine. I love to pair sneakers with a feminine dress or skirt, or wear jeans with a silk tunic that looks like a flowing robe. My look is grounded but playful.” Lindsay says that her friends and family would describe her as “funny, outgoing, loving and lovable, scatterbrained, a bit of a bookworm, with an adventurous spirit.” She enjoys “long meandering walks, reading, writing in my journal, watching prestige TV shows, and rewatching movies from the ’90s and ’00s.” Before dating Aaron, Lindsay had been single for “almost three years, my longest stretch ever.” She says she is looking for someone who is “genuine, kind, smart and interested in the world.”

Aaron and I knew each other from university, where we became close friends. I never envisioned anything serious happening with him because he had a girlfriend the entire time.

When they broke up, Aaron had another serious relationship. After that ended, we started chatting more. I thought he was looking for support as he recovered from his last relationship, but we grew closer and closer, and I started to feel like maybe we had something real. He told me that he had always found me intriguing and reminisced about things I had said or done years before. I was blown away by that.

It felt very natural when our friendship grew into a long-distance relationship. We started to see each other every few weeks. I was living with my parents at the time and had more flexibility to drive to see him. He had moved to a smaller city for a work assignment at that point. When I visited we’d watch movies, cook, have sex and have lots of laughs.

After things were sort of established, I started to hope that Aaron would become my “last stop” in terms of dating. Our relationship was already filled with fun, laughter and sweetness, but I was ready to take things in a more serious direction.

I suggested that Aaron come to visit me, and that we’d get a hotel room downtown and go on a proper date. I told him I would organize everything and he was definitely game. I found a deal on a package for a cool hotel room, and told him where to be and when.

I was definitely more nervous than usual. The date felt like a turning point. I packed a big suitcase with all my beauty stuff and felt like I was going to the Oscars. I had carefully picked out my clothes at home. I had a lot invested in this date.

When Aaron arrived the energy between us was amazing. The first thing we did was open the champagne I had packed. I had chilled it at home and continued chilling it at the hotel. It was a bit of a struggle to open it because neither of us drinks that much champagne, but even that was fun for us.

From there, I finished getting ready and we went out for some dinner. I had made a reservation in a nearby neighbourhood so we had an opportunity to walk around together, shake off some of the nerves, and also take in the sights and sounds. I felt good. It felt special to be with Aaron; he is just one of those people. He held and caressed my hands, and thanked me profusely for setting up the evening.

Aaron suggested having drinks at the hotel bar. They had some interesting cocktails and we had a great time talking to the bartender. I was having so much fun.