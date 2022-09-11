With the first week of school complete, the new pencils somewhat dulled and the new shoes a little scuffed up, the reality of a new school year will begin setting in soon. Let's face it, school is about learning and changing and that is almost always hard. When the shiny new things lose their lustre, it's about getting down to work and putting in the time and effort to affect the changes a teacher is requesting. The speed of adjustment to change will vary for each student.

As a parent, I suggest an early check-in with your child's teacher, especially if you are beginning to notice any signs of frustration. Is homework becoming a battle? Is the child's mood after school sombre, or even angry? It generally doesn't take too long for learning issues or social issues to begin impacting on a child's psyche and while the "wait and see" strategy does have some merit to it, it is also a time-limited one. Occasionally problems go away and daily mood fluctuations are common, but a persistent mood change or behaviour change should be concerning and should be addressed sooner rather than later. The longer it goes on, the deeper it will become and the more difficult it will be to remediate.

While many schools offer information nights early in the year, as a way of educating parents on the routines and expectations of each classroom, I suggest a little more than benign attendance. Take the time, early in the school year, to introduce yourself directly to the teacher. Rather than ask how your child is doing, because quite often the teacher is still getting to know your child and what can be expected, simply suggest that you are involved and available and that if the teacher has any concerns, or needs your support, that he/she not hesitate to contact you. And if you are contacted, respond quickly. The worst thing you can do is offer support and subsequently abandon the teacher when he/she reaches out to you. You will be much less likely to hear from the teacher again if you do.

Once your introduction and offer to be supportive have been made monitor your child's school response. If it appears your child is having good experiences with something, drop a note to the teacher and let him/her know, perhaps with a short thank you for their effort. Similarly, if your child is showing distress about something, let the teacher know about it and ask how you can help at home. Let the teacher know if there is anything happening at home that might be affecting school performance.

At this point, I need to make an important point. Children often act differently at home than they do at school, for a lot of reasons. What a parent is seeing and what a teacher is seeing might be two very different things and if communication between the two is not regular, then it can lead to a lot of misunderstanding on the part of one or the other, or for that matter, both. The kids themselves don't always understand why they are feeling the way they are and a supportive network of listeners, at home and at school, goes a long way toward helping young people understand how to manage their emotions, take steps to becoming more independent learners and feel more secure and confident as new challenge after new challenge hits them in the classroom.

There are always a few ups and downs in any school year, for students, teachers and parents. The best way to moderate the swings into a more steady and productive learning cycle is to encourage open communication between everyone. The sooner in the year that begins, the better!

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.



