The payout is what you’ll have to play with for both a downsized home purchase and to beef up your retirement nest egg; which is the goal! That nest egg will be an important source of income in your golden years.

For context, with every $250,000 you add to your retirement nest egg, and that is invested in a fixed-income-based portfolio producing a 4.75 per cent annual rate of return, the monthly income stream is just shy of $1,000.

Here’s how to loosely calculate your potential investment income: Multiply the investment value by the yield to get the amount of annual income. Continuing with the example above, if your incremental investment from the downsize is $250,000 and yields 4.75 per cent, your investment income will be approximately $11,875 a year. Note that this doesn’t include dipping into the capital; it’s just the income.

Now, work with your financial adviser to create a crystal clear picture of all of your retirement income sources, including CPP and OAS.

If your total monthly retirement income is in a desperate place, you’ll naturally want to bank more of your equity from the downsize toward your nest egg, and buy or rent a much less expensive place to live — it is a downsize, after all.

The downsized home

Unfortunately, I’ve seen it happen where the retiree ends up not really doing a downsize, financially speaking. To make the downsize strategy make sense, you’ll want to scale back the purchase in a meaningful way so that you can put a good chunk of your equity to work — hundreds of thousands of dollars.

You’ll also want to research the prices and locations of downsized homes that interest you. What’s going to make you happy and serve your retirement needs?

The downsize strategy has other benefits, too: a smaller home (typically the common outcome of a downsize) results in lower utility bills, fewer “things” to manage, is easier to maintain, and can be less stressful. Some retirees even choose to rent so they don’t have to manage their own property, and this can work, too. There’s going to be an adjustment period, but embracing the change could be great for your nest egg.

Certainly there are other options to scoop equity from your primary residence, to support your retirement living costs; refinancing, or a reverse mortgage, or a HELOC. But those solutions are forms of debt, which in the vast majority of cases you’re best to get rid of, permanently, in retirement years.

