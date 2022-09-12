Elvis

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

Elvis is an interesting and entertaining look at the lives of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) and the complicated, and disturbing, relationship that they had for more than 20 years. The biography/drama/music film is well done with excellent performances including Butler and Hanks in their leading roles. Olivia DeJonge is also very good as Priscilla Presley as is the rest of the cast. The movie looks at Presley’s rise to fame, his love of gospel music as well as blues and country music along with his handling – and mishandling – of his superstar status.

Complementing the more than 2.5-hour- long movie are numerous special features which are worth watching including “Bigger Than Life: The Story of Elvis.” This 2-disc set includes the movie on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.

Seal Team: Season Five

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, DVD, 4 discs

Season 5 of this fun action/war/drama show is now available as a 4-disc set. Season five contains 14 episodes (approximately 10.5 hours) of Bravo Team’s risky missions around the world including shutting down a nuclear program, rescuing a weapons expert and preventing a terrorist attack. There are also lots of issues going on both at home and on the job with the various members including Jason experiencing some health issues and Sonny and Clay are becoming fathers. There are also numerous conflicts among the team members making the dangerous missions even riskier.

Complementing the 14 episodes are numerous special features including “Bravo One Behind the Camera”, “Uncaging the Seals”, deleted scenes and more.

Magnum P.I.: Season Four

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 5 discs