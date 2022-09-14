The Peace Keeper
B. L. Blanchard
47 North
2022, 307 pages
ISBN: 9781542036511
The Peace Keeper is one of the better mystery novels that I’ve read. The story takes place in a North America that was never colonized, and where the Great Lakes are surrounded by an independent Ojibwe nation. Chibenashi is a Peacekeeper (detective) in the village of Baawitigong who has looked after his traumatized younger sister since their mother was murdered 20 years ago and their father confessed to the violent crime.
Now, 20 years after the murder, another woman – Meoquanee – is murdered in the normally quiet village. Meoquanee was the best friend of Chibenashi’s mother and she has helped to look after Chibenashi and his sister for the past two decades. And while Chibenashi has never left the village of Baawitigong, his murder investigation takes him to the city of Shikaakwa where Meoquanee’s estranged family live. Also living in this city is Chibenashi’s imprisoned father as well as the woman who broke his heart. All of this results in a complicated and emotional case that will change the lives of Chibenashi and his sister.
The Peace Keeper is B. L. Blanchard’s debut novel and it is an exceptional read. The characters are intriguing and the plot takes some interesting twists and turns. I also enjoyed the setting of a North America that was not colonized (there is a map at the front of the book you can refer to.) Also complementing the riveting story is a 6-page glossary of “Anishinaabemowin Terms” found in the book. Highly recommended.
The Heron’s Cry (audio book)
Ann Cleeves, read by Jack Holden
Macmillan Audiobook
2021, 8 CDs (approximately 10 hours)
ISBN: 9781250818133
The Heron’s Cry is the second book in Ann Cleeves’ Detective Matthew Venn series. Set in North Devon, England, this police procedural novel sees Detective Matthew Venn and his investigative team looking into a murder that occurs at the rural home of a group of artists. The victim is Dr. Nigel Yeo, a nice person whose daughter lives at the rural home. Dr. Yeo was killed with a shard of glass from a vase made by his daughter. Prior to his murder Dr. Yeo was investigating the suicide of a young man. The small community becomes even more unsettled when a second murder victim is discovered – a victim who lived at the artists’ home.
This novel features a good plot that will keep you guessing. It is well read by Jack Holden. Ann Cleeves is a popular author whose stories are featured in the TV series “Shetland” and “Vera.”
The Whitby Murders (audio book)
J. R. Ellis, read by Michael Page
Brilliance Audio
2021, 1 MP3 disc (approximately 8.5 hours)
ISBN: 9781713594314
The Whitby Murders is the sixth book in J. R. Ellis’ Yorkshire Murder Mysteries Series. While attending a goth festival in Whitby, DCI Jim Oldroyd’s daughter, Louise, is a witness to a murder. In fact, the victim is one of her friends who was stabbed by her boyfriend while a group of Louise’s friends visit an escape room. After stabbing his girlfriend, the man flees the scene but three of his friends were right there to witness the crime. So it is surprising when Louise has doubts as to what she has just seen.
Investigating the case are DCI Oldroyd and DS Carter who are assisted by Louise. As Oldroyd and Carter look for the killer, it becomes apparent that the case isn’t just a crime of passion, but something much more that may put Louise and her friends at risk.
This audio book is approximately 8.5 hours in length and consists of one MP3 disc that plays on MP3-CD enabled players or it can be transferred to portable devices.
The Peace Keeper
B. L. Blanchard
47 North
2022, 307 pages
ISBN: 9781542036511
The Peace Keeper is one of the better mystery novels that I’ve read. The story takes place in a North America that was never colonized, and where the Great Lakes are surrounded by an independent Ojibwe nation. Chibenashi is a Peacekeeper (detective) in the village of Baawitigong who has looked after his traumatized younger sister since their mother was murdered 20 years ago and their father confessed to the violent crime.
Now, 20 years after the murder, another woman – Meoquanee – is murdered in the normally quiet village. Meoquanee was the best friend of Chibenashi’s mother and she has helped to look after Chibenashi and his sister for the past two decades. And while Chibenashi has never left the village of Baawitigong, his murder investigation takes him to the city of Shikaakwa where Meoquanee’s estranged family live. Also living in this city is Chibenashi’s imprisoned father as well as the woman who broke his heart. All of this results in a complicated and emotional case that will change the lives of Chibenashi and his sister.
The Peace Keeper is B. L. Blanchard’s debut novel and it is an exceptional read. The characters are intriguing and the plot takes some interesting twists and turns. I also enjoyed the setting of a North America that was not colonized (there is a map at the front of the book you can refer to.) Also complementing the riveting story is a 6-page glossary of “Anishinaabemowin Terms” found in the book. Highly recommended.
The Heron’s Cry (audio book)
Ann Cleeves, read by Jack Holden
Macmillan Audiobook
2021, 8 CDs (approximately 10 hours)
ISBN: 9781250818133
The Heron’s Cry is the second book in Ann Cleeves’ Detective Matthew Venn series. Set in North Devon, England, this police procedural novel sees Detective Matthew Venn and his investigative team looking into a murder that occurs at the rural home of a group of artists. The victim is Dr. Nigel Yeo, a nice person whose daughter lives at the rural home. Dr. Yeo was killed with a shard of glass from a vase made by his daughter. Prior to his murder Dr. Yeo was investigating the suicide of a young man. The small community becomes even more unsettled when a second murder victim is discovered – a victim who lived at the artists’ home.
This novel features a good plot that will keep you guessing. It is well read by Jack Holden. Ann Cleeves is a popular author whose stories are featured in the TV series “Shetland” and “Vera.”
The Whitby Murders (audio book)
J. R. Ellis, read by Michael Page
Brilliance Audio
2021, 1 MP3 disc (approximately 8.5 hours)
ISBN: 9781713594314
The Whitby Murders is the sixth book in J. R. Ellis’ Yorkshire Murder Mysteries Series. While attending a goth festival in Whitby, DCI Jim Oldroyd’s daughter, Louise, is a witness to a murder. In fact, the victim is one of her friends who was stabbed by her boyfriend while a group of Louise’s friends visit an escape room. After stabbing his girlfriend, the man flees the scene but three of his friends were right there to witness the crime. So it is surprising when Louise has doubts as to what she has just seen.
Investigating the case are DCI Oldroyd and DS Carter who are assisted by Louise. As Oldroyd and Carter look for the killer, it becomes apparent that the case isn’t just a crime of passion, but something much more that may put Louise and her friends at risk.
This audio book is approximately 8.5 hours in length and consists of one MP3 disc that plays on MP3-CD enabled players or it can be transferred to portable devices.
The Peace Keeper
B. L. Blanchard
47 North
2022, 307 pages
ISBN: 9781542036511
The Peace Keeper is one of the better mystery novels that I’ve read. The story takes place in a North America that was never colonized, and where the Great Lakes are surrounded by an independent Ojibwe nation. Chibenashi is a Peacekeeper (detective) in the village of Baawitigong who has looked after his traumatized younger sister since their mother was murdered 20 years ago and their father confessed to the violent crime.
Now, 20 years after the murder, another woman – Meoquanee – is murdered in the normally quiet village. Meoquanee was the best friend of Chibenashi’s mother and she has helped to look after Chibenashi and his sister for the past two decades. And while Chibenashi has never left the village of Baawitigong, his murder investigation takes him to the city of Shikaakwa where Meoquanee’s estranged family live. Also living in this city is Chibenashi’s imprisoned father as well as the woman who broke his heart. All of this results in a complicated and emotional case that will change the lives of Chibenashi and his sister.
The Peace Keeper is B. L. Blanchard’s debut novel and it is an exceptional read. The characters are intriguing and the plot takes some interesting twists and turns. I also enjoyed the setting of a North America that was not colonized (there is a map at the front of the book you can refer to.) Also complementing the riveting story is a 6-page glossary of “Anishinaabemowin Terms” found in the book. Highly recommended.
The Heron’s Cry (audio book)
Ann Cleeves, read by Jack Holden
Macmillan Audiobook
2021, 8 CDs (approximately 10 hours)
ISBN: 9781250818133
The Heron’s Cry is the second book in Ann Cleeves’ Detective Matthew Venn series. Set in North Devon, England, this police procedural novel sees Detective Matthew Venn and his investigative team looking into a murder that occurs at the rural home of a group of artists. The victim is Dr. Nigel Yeo, a nice person whose daughter lives at the rural home. Dr. Yeo was killed with a shard of glass from a vase made by his daughter. Prior to his murder Dr. Yeo was investigating the suicide of a young man. The small community becomes even more unsettled when a second murder victim is discovered – a victim who lived at the artists’ home.
This novel features a good plot that will keep you guessing. It is well read by Jack Holden. Ann Cleeves is a popular author whose stories are featured in the TV series “Shetland” and “Vera.”
The Whitby Murders (audio book)
J. R. Ellis, read by Michael Page
Brilliance Audio
2021, 1 MP3 disc (approximately 8.5 hours)
ISBN: 9781713594314
The Whitby Murders is the sixth book in J. R. Ellis’ Yorkshire Murder Mysteries Series. While attending a goth festival in Whitby, DCI Jim Oldroyd’s daughter, Louise, is a witness to a murder. In fact, the victim is one of her friends who was stabbed by her boyfriend while a group of Louise’s friends visit an escape room. After stabbing his girlfriend, the man flees the scene but three of his friends were right there to witness the crime. So it is surprising when Louise has doubts as to what she has just seen.
Investigating the case are DCI Oldroyd and DS Carter who are assisted by Louise. As Oldroyd and Carter look for the killer, it becomes apparent that the case isn’t just a crime of passion, but something much more that may put Louise and her friends at risk.
This audio book is approximately 8.5 hours in length and consists of one MP3 disc that plays on MP3-CD enabled players or it can be transferred to portable devices.