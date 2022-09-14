ISBN: 9781542036511

The Peace Keeper is one of the better mystery novels that I’ve read. The story takes place in a North America that was never colonized, and where the Great Lakes are surrounded by an independent Ojibwe nation. Chibenashi is a Peacekeeper (detective) in the village of Baawitigong who has looked after his traumatized younger sister since their mother was murdered 20 years ago and their father confessed to the violent crime.

Now, 20 years after the murder, another woman – Meoquanee – is murdered in the normally quiet village. Meoquanee was the best friend of Chibenashi’s mother and she has helped to look after Chibenashi and his sister for the past two decades. And while Chibenashi has never left the village of Baawitigong, his murder investigation takes him to the city of Shikaakwa where Meoquanee’s estranged family live. Also living in this city is Chibenashi’s imprisoned father as well as the woman who broke his heart. All of this results in a complicated and emotional case that will change the lives of Chibenashi and his sister.

The Peace Keeper is B. L. Blanchard’s debut novel and it is an exceptional read. The characters are intriguing and the plot takes some interesting twists and turns. I also enjoyed the setting of a North America that was not colonized (there is a map at the front of the book you can refer to.) Also complementing the riveting story is a 6-page glossary of “Anishinaabemowin Terms” found in the book. Highly recommended.