QYears ago, my brother missed a week of school, struggled to catch up, then committed suicide. In a note, he explained that he got zero on a test because it was on him to make it up, and he didn’t get around to it in time, as he was overwhelmed with make-up work.

Mostly, I don’t think my parents are to blame. They weren’t strict about grades, though they insisted we do our homework.

My niece is starting kindergarten. I told my sister that if her daughter ever falls behind, to get her out of the classroom until she can get totally caught up (not actually sure this is an option). My sister thought this sounded odd, and I realized she likely didn’t know what led to our tragedy, as she was in college then.

I haven’t yet told her. I’m worried that she’ll blame our parents. I guess I could just say that he was overwhelmed with make-up work. Or should I wait until I hear about a problem involving school?

Family Secret

AWhat a heartbreaking tragedy! “Years ago” is long enough to put this family disaster firmly in the past. Telling your sister about it can only frighten/worry her about her daughter’s introduction to kindergarten.

Most parents believe that today’s teachers would be aware of a child’s homework difficulties and some help would be recommended/provided. But your sister won’t easily dismiss anxiety about this.

She might also lose trust in your parents, even consider them unqualified to babysit or spend a lot of time with their granddaughter.

If you feel you must inform her, wait enough years till your niece is well-settled at school and your sister a wise overseer of her daughter’s homework.

However, I believe that saying nothing about this painful memory for you and your parents, is the kinder decision for everyone involved, including your niece.

