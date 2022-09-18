We hear much these days about entitled and spoiled children who have more than they need. It seems incongruous then for me to say that I feel somewhat the opposite sense, that kids have less of what they need and that parents should consider giving them a gift every day.

If there are any kids who have read the paragraph above, they are cheering at the moment, but they might be a bit disappointed by the end of this paragraph. I did imply, after all, that parents should gift them what they need every day, not necessarily what they want. So what is it that parents should be gifting their children daily? For lack of a better term, I'm going to call it undivided attention.

We live in busy times, connected to the world 24 hours a day by constantly beeping devices that notify us of "important" things to which we should be paying attention. If it's not work communications, it's social media or news outlets persistently vying for our attention, reeling us in with cryptic headlines or messages where, once we're engaged, addictive algorithms dutifully ensnare us into minutes and hours of swiping and staring.

It is certainly not difficult for us to give those devices our undivided attention, according to statistics, with adults spending an average of 4 1/2 hours a day on them. Keep in mind that's an average, so lots of people are spending more time than that. Given that this statistic is for non-work-related activities alone, the time spent is likely much higher.

But this article is not about cellphone use, it's about giving children some undivided attention every day, a gift that shows them they are more important than anything else demanding our time. And here's the rub: it's when they need that time that the gift has the most meaning, not simply scheduling a five-minute bedtime reading when it's convenient for you. You see, it's not just the attention that's important, it's the demonstration of priority given to the child. If you are a role model for prioritizing your phone messages over your child's needs, don't be alarmed if you find yourself well down on the list of your teen's priorities a few years later. He/she will have learned from the best.

The gift you can give your child each day is to listen to them, with undivided attention, when they speak to you. It won't be that often, or that long, but when they are focusing their attention on you, they are also asking you to focus your attention on them. Put your device face down on the table, look your child in the eye, and listen and respond with 100 per cent of your attention.

I'd go as far as to suggest that every home have a scheduled non-device hour for everyone, every day, but that's likely to be seen as extreme and/or impossible for those who have critical responses through their phones. I do believe that while those conditions exist for some, they are, by far, the exception and not the rule, and thus most people can and should be prepared to put down their phones and be in the present moment with their children when asked. It will establish, for everyone in the family, rules about what is most important.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.