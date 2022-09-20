The White Lotus: The Complete First Season

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 2 discs

Fresh from winning 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, including “Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series”, and being nominated for 10 more Emmies, the first season of the HBO series The White Lotus is now available on DVD as a 2-disc set. The series is set in Hawaii and follows rich, entitled tourists as they spend a week at the exclusive White Lotus luxury resort. The drama/comedy sees things spiral downwards as the issues and problems escalate and relationships crumble. By the end of the week most of the guests and employees are at their wits end.

The 6-episode first season (almost 6 hours) features a good cast that includes Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario and Steve Zahn. Both Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge won Emmies for their performances. Along with the 6 episodes this set includes a couple of special features. The White Lotus has been renewed for a second season.

Friday the 13th

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated R & 18A, 4K Ultra HD

Fans of Friday the 13th can now revisit Camp Crystal Lake in even higher definition with this 4K Ultra HD release. A couple of decades after a young boy, Jason Voorhees, drowns and murders occur, a new owner and several counselors attempt to reopen the camp despite its horrific history. With this 4K release not only can you have the good horror flick from 1980 in high definition, but you also get the “uncut” (rated 18A) and theatrical (rated R) versions of the movie. The cast includes Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King, Harry Crosby, Laurie Bartham and Kevin Bacon. Along with the two versions of the movie there are also various special features including “Friday the 13th Reunion” and “Secrets Galore Behind the Gore.”

Fatal Attraction

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 18A, 4K Ultra HD

Movie enthusiasts who are updating their collection with films in high definition can now have Fatal Attraction in 4K Ultra HD (HDR-10 and Dolby Vision.) Nominated for six Academy Awards including “Best Picture”, the drama/thriller sees a woman (Glenn Close) stalk a married man (Michael Douglas) and his family after an affair. Glenn Close and Anne Archer were nominated for an Oscar for their performances in this film from 1987.