She very recently became engaged and I’d love to send her a monetary gift to help with the wedding. But I’m afraid she’ll feel obliged to invite me, which I only want if she’d like me to attend.

Also, should I tell my brother that she’s engaged? He’s not in contact with her nor on social media. How should I handle this?

Delicate Family Situation

AYou’ve already proven your caring and commitment to your niece. Your engagement gift including financial help with the wedding is generously in keeping with your relationship.

Barring any potential interference due to the long-ago “messy” divorce of her parents, I’m sure that she’ll be delighted to invite you. Hopefully, her mother will agree.

However, your brother’s long estrangement from his now-adult child may make it impossible for him to connect with his daughter about the wedding.

Nevertheless, alert him to the engagement news. He may not consider reconnecting but, just maybe, he’ll send her congratulations and a gift.

You’re the only link to his daughter, because of your open-hearted efforts.

Say that this is the opportune time for him to reach out to her. Encourage his coming forward as the father she did nothing to lose.

QAfter our 40-year relationship, my then-partner sought someone half his age, unemployed with young kids. We have four adult children and 12 grandchildren. I work full-time, he’s on disability.

Ever since I accepted my current position eight years ago, he’s used it against me. But he continued to go out with friends throughout our relationship. I trusted him.

I’ve always worked because he couldn’t/wouldn’t move out, since I then earned too much money for him to get disability.

I tried to make it work. Then he cheated.

Cheating User

ASeek a professional social work therapist/psychologist/psychotherapist to discuss your current choices.

Your ex-partner is using your earnings to support himself and enjoy socializing with his friends. Any chance of “making it work” is long past.

Seek a lawyer about any legal obligations to financially support him. Talk to your financial adviser. Then dissociate from him to the degree that the law allows.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.