ISBN: 9781770413887

Anne Emery’s latest novel, Fenian Street, is a fascinating read that occurs in the late 1960s through to the mid 1970s. The setting is Dublin Ireland along with a visit to New York City. Seamus “Shay” Rynne grew up in public housing in Fenian Street, Dublin and his becoming a policeman – a Guardian of the Peace in the Republic of Ireland – means a lot to him. Unfortunately, during the 1970s officers from the tenements were not popular with the Irish police and Shay has to earn any respect that he is given.

One of the main reasons for Shay joining the police is so that he can investigate an unsolved case involving a close friend who was killed. Shay also gets the opportunity to work a case involving the brutal killing of a politician. Unfortunately, when Shay’s father becomes a suspect Shay is removed from the investigation. But being officially removed from the high profile case doesn’t deter Shay from discreetly looking into the murder where his efforts to clear his father take him from Dublin to Hell’s Kitchen in New York. Assisting Shay, particularly with contacts associated with the Irish mob in New York is his friend Father Brennan Burke.

Fenian Street is the twelfth book in Anne Emery’s highly entertaining Collins-Burke Mystery series (although Monte Collins is not in this story). Once again Emery has combined a riveting story with captivating characters resulting in a novel that demands your attention.