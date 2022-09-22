Fenian Street: A Mystery
Anne Emery
ECW Press
2022, 428 pages
ISBN: 9781770413887
Anne Emery’s latest novel, Fenian Street, is a fascinating read that occurs in the late 1960s through to the mid 1970s. The setting is Dublin Ireland along with a visit to New York City. Seamus “Shay” Rynne grew up in public housing in Fenian Street, Dublin and his becoming a policeman – a Guardian of the Peace in the Republic of Ireland – means a lot to him. Unfortunately, during the 1970s officers from the tenements were not popular with the Irish police and Shay has to earn any respect that he is given.
One of the main reasons for Shay joining the police is so that he can investigate an unsolved case involving a close friend who was killed. Shay also gets the opportunity to work a case involving the brutal killing of a politician. Unfortunately, when Shay’s father becomes a suspect Shay is removed from the investigation. But being officially removed from the high profile case doesn’t deter Shay from discreetly looking into the murder where his efforts to clear his father take him from Dublin to Hell’s Kitchen in New York. Assisting Shay, particularly with contacts associated with the Irish mob in New York is his friend Father Brennan Burke.
Fenian Street is the twelfth book in Anne Emery’s highly entertaining Collins-Burke Mystery series (although Monte Collins is not in this story). Once again Emery has combined a riveting story with captivating characters resulting in a novel that demands your attention.
The Wife Before
Shanora Williams
Dafina Books
2022, 310 pages
ISBN: 9781496731111
If you are looking for a good psycho-drama to read or a novel with lots of suspense you will want to consider Shanora Williams’ book The Wife Before. Samira Wilder is putting up with her latest job that she doesn’t like when she meets wealthy pro golfer Roland Graham. The two hit it off and Samira’s lifestyle is about to change significantly. But her life is also about to become more stressful and less safe. Roland’s first wife died in a tragic accident and many believe that Roland may have been involved with her death.
Things become tense between Samira and Roland after Samira discovers numerous journals written by Roland’s late wife and which provide some disturbing information. Part of the problem is that Samira doesn’t inform Roland about finding and reading the journals. While Samira is determined to learn what happened to Roland’s first wife, she becomes increasingly agitated and concerned for her own safety putting her relationship with her husband at risk.
A suspenseful plot and some fun twists make this an interesting thriller. The author includes some “Discussion Questions” at the back of the book.
