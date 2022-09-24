Ben is in his forties, lives downtown, and works in public service. He says “My personal style is business casual, but not necessarily by choice.” Ben is “a good friend” and “a good guy” who is hardworking, friendly but introverted, and “a bit of a nerd, to be honest.” He likes basketball, baseball, collecting baseball cards, reading award-winning fiction, playing board games and trying different kinds of craft beer. He says “I had a long-term partner who I lived with, until I found out she had been cheating on me. I haven’t been in a serious relationship since then.” Ben is looking for someone who is kind, smart, sensitive, honest and “normal.”

I met Chandra at a work event that I wasn’t all that excited about attending. She was gorgeous and magnetic, and she was seated, seemingly impenetrably, in the middle of a group of people. When there was finally a break in the crowd, I approached her with some small talk. She was receptive to it, or seemed to be. Within a few minutes, I found out a bit about her, and she seemed really cool. She was attractive, for sure. I got her email address, and gave her mine.

I emailed her the next day. I suggested that we go out for coffee or a drink, and that she pick the place. I wanted to be accommodating to her. I expected that a lot of guys asked her to go on dates. She got back to me promptly and we went out a few days later.

We had an interesting conversation. Chandra seemed like a compassionate, and passionate, person. She cared for the people in her life, and really loved animals. We talked a lot about her dogs. I told her that I really liked dogs but couldn’t get one, based on my job and living situation. She was also seemingly very concerned about the well-being of the people who worked at the café where we had met, and went out of her way to ask questions about them. I found that endearing.

After coffee, it felt like the date wasn’t over yet. I was feeling more confident than usual. Chandra said something about running errands that afternoon, and I casually offered to go with her. It can be nice to have someone to run errands with. It’s sort of cosy. We headed to her neighbourhood to do what she needed to get done.

We hit a few different stores, and after a while, decided to get some drinks. A couple of people were talking with the woman behind the bar about what they wanted to order. It went on for a bit and they were being a little annoying. Chandra called out to them, asking them if they understood that the bartender was working on her own, and probably didn’t want to deal with them. The other people were being a bit rude, for sure, but I was embarrassed by Chandra going off on them. The bartender was caught between them, and looked kind of helpless. I didn’t know if I should step in or not. Fortunately, some other people came in.

Just outside the bar, we noticed a little dog who had been tied up. Chandra was upset by this. I wasn’t sure that she should do anything. The dog seemed like it was fine and I didn’t want to intervene. It didn’t seem like our business. When Chandra approached the dog to pet it, it looked up at her and silently bared its teeth. I silently but fervently hoped that she would leave the dog alone and keep walking.

I knew that I wouldn’t be seeing Chandra again after that day. I admired her depth of feeling for others, but the emotional intensity and involvement were too much for me, for sure. As the date was ending and we were walking over to her place, she invited me in for another drink. I almost went in with her bags, to be polite, but I decided to stand around for a few minutes talking to her at the door rather than go inside.

When it felt polite to leave, I left and walked to the subway. Unfortunately, I was already planning how I would let her know I wasn’t interested, and feeling disappointed about another date that didn’t live up to my expectations.

Ben rates his date (out of 10): 4