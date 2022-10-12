To the editor:

In the Review's story, Contaminated soil found in Freelton’s Centennial Heights Park, the city reassures residents that various tests have been conducted on soil taken from the site and that the contamination isn’t able to be spread from the ground to people. They checked nearby water sources and wells for contamination.

Why, if so much has been done for a park, has nothing been done to the heaps of contaminated soil at the Waterdown Gardens Supplies site in Troy?

The dirt should be taken away to a soil-cleaning business, but if you want it to be suitable after a long time, you should bulldoze the mound, treat the area to neutralize whatever is in the sand, and re-bulldoze everything every other year so that any toxins can escape.

If we have nothing to fear from the contaminated dirt, why can’t someone just make the place look healthier? Flatten it out, plant some grass, and add flowers close to the road.

Hannah Marskamp, Grade 10 student

Rehoboth Christian School