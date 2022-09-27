QI’ve been working in my father’s business since I finished college. We’ve mostly gotten along well, but recently he started saying that I “need something else for my future,” and I should take courses to “expand my opportunities ahead.”

I asked if he was actually firing me. He denied that but kept suggesting “upward career moves.”

He didn’t even sound like the father I’d known. I started working after classes in high school and took on more tasks in the business when I graduated.

Since then, I’ve looked after ordering stock, kept an inventory of his available goods and those that had to be shipped or received, while also insisting that we get the best price for them.

Four years ago, my mother became ill and died within months. My father was extremely sad, lonely and detached from the business. He started online dating after a few months of living alone.

Six months later, I had a stepmother. I keep wondering if she pushed to “encourage” me to leave my job.

Should I confront this woman who’s not yet tried to become friendly with me? Or should I ask my father if she actually pushed me out? Also, I’m now very curious to see his will!

Hurt and Sad

AYour father’s need for a companion after his wife’s death is not an uncommon reaction to grief. You don’t know much about his wife, but she’s apparently not seeking a family bond with you.

Perhaps the background years of you working with/for your father caused her to feel left out. We don’t know. But how you’ve managed since leaving the business is instructive. Since you’re a clever, adaptive, hard-working and focused person, I’m hoping (expecting) that you did take any needed courses to achieve a good position in another firm. If not, forget about his wife and focus on your future.

As for your father’s will, ask if he’s willing to discuss it. If not, understand his needs at the time, and rise above it. You have the energy and abilities to achieve your own security.

Ellie’s tip of the Day

Marriages survive best on compromises, short-term breaks and long-term agreements.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.