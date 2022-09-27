In the wake of Hurricane Fiona, I listened to a radio interviewer discuss with a child psychologist how best to talk to children and adolescents who had been impacted by the storm. Her advice was excellent, but it left me feeling like a broader discussion, for many other young people, should evolve from such circumstances.

As a former science teacher who spent a good deal of time discussing the impacts of humans on Mother Nature, and Mother Nature on humans, I thought I might offer a few considerations for family discussions around the dinner table.

One of the most important elements I stressed with students in discussions about the natural world is that it is a place of enormous forces, most of which we have little control over. We might understand how a hurricane or a tornado or an earthquake works, but we have virtually no control of those processes once they begin. The best you can do is prepare for them.

Thus, rather than fear them, we must do our best to either avoid them altogether or get ready for them. If you don't like hurricanes or tornadoes, then don't live in areas that have them regularly; and if you do live in such areas, then develop protective measures and building codes to account for them. When there are things you cannot control completely, then you mitigate your risks.

On another level, one that addresses mental-health issues, humans who live in vulnerable areas have to develop a certain level of acceptance of the "inevitable." There is always the possibility that the next round of natural threats may, in fact, impact on you personally.

Such events are always traumatic, but that trauma can be somewhat reduced if there is a plan in place to deal with it. What insurance is available? What are your emergency safety plans for family if something happened? What would your next steps be if you lost everything?

Once again, we may not control natural disasters, but we can plan for and control our reaction to them. Having an action plan during and after an emergency refocuses our thoughts from fear and panic to clear actions and steps to recovery.

Fire departments regularly ask families to develop an emergency plan in the event of a house fire, but most families do not have one, much less ever practise it to make its execution automatic. Municipal and emergency response teams in vulnerable areas often provide solid advice for families in preparation for natural disasters, and yet many people ignore them, putting themselves and first responders at risk.

We have a responsibility to teach our children to respect the power of nature, but even more we have a responsibility to teach them the importance of good planning and wise decision-making. We may not be able to control Mother Nature, but we can certainly learn to control our own actions and reduce our risks and potential trauma. Feeling like we have some control is an essential part of reducing fear and increasing resilience.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.