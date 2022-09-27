ISBN: 9781804541760

If you enjoy science fiction and time travel with your novels you will want to read Lost In Time by A. G. Riddle. The story features an interesting concept, believable characters and lots of suspense and adventure.

Absolom Sciences Inc. is a company founded by six scientists who create a machine that ends up being used to send the world’s worst criminals back in time. And not the recent past either, but hundreds of millions of years in the past, back to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. This consequence of being convicted of a horrible crime is made even more frightening by the fact that no one knows what happens to those sentenced to the past. The criminals are sent to an alternate universe so that they cannot impact reality. And, most likely, suffer from quick, violent deaths during this particularly dangerous time. It isn’t a surprise when crime rates plummet after the first criminal is removed from the present world and delivered to another millions of years in the past.

Dr. Samuel Anderson is one of the creators of the time machine and he faces being sent back in time when he is convicted of murder. And while his colleagues and family believe in his innocence, there is nothing they can do to prevent his being sent to the past. But they can work together to see if there is some way that they can bring him back. Until then, Dr. Anderson, who ends up landing in the Late Triassic period, must somehow keep himself alive and hope that his family and friends can find a way for him to return to them.