Lost In Time
A.G. Riddle
Head of Zeus
2022, 453 pages
ISBN: 9781804541760
If you enjoy science fiction and time travel with your novels you will want to read Lost In Time by A. G. Riddle. The story features an interesting concept, believable characters and lots of suspense and adventure.
Absolom Sciences Inc. is a company founded by six scientists who create a machine that ends up being used to send the world’s worst criminals back in time. And not the recent past either, but hundreds of millions of years in the past, back to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. This consequence of being convicted of a horrible crime is made even more frightening by the fact that no one knows what happens to those sentenced to the past. The criminals are sent to an alternate universe so that they cannot impact reality. And, most likely, suffer from quick, violent deaths during this particularly dangerous time. It isn’t a surprise when crime rates plummet after the first criminal is removed from the present world and delivered to another millions of years in the past.
Dr. Samuel Anderson is one of the creators of the time machine and he faces being sent back in time when he is convicted of murder. And while his colleagues and family believe in his innocence, there is nothing they can do to prevent his being sent to the past. But they can work together to see if there is some way that they can bring him back. Until then, Dr. Anderson, who ends up landing in the Late Triassic period, must somehow keep himself alive and hope that his family and friends can find a way for him to return to them.
A fascinating plot and lots of suspense make Lost In Time an excellent read.
How to Make a Mountain
Amy Huntington, illustrated by Nancy Lemon
Chronicle Books
2022, 60 pages
ISBN: 9781452175881
Ages 5+
Have you ever wanted to create your own mountain, but didn't know how? How to Make a Mountain is a picture book which describes the 9 simple steps needed to create a mountain. The book uses labelled diagrams and detailed descriptions to outline each step in the geological process. With this book you will learn the necessary steps and processes (e.g. tectonic plates, ice ages, soil formation, ecosystem management) that it takes to create a successful and diverse mountain filled with life. Don't worry if these terms sound confusing the author has included definitions of these scientific terms for you.
The only catch is you also need 100 million years .... and a little help from Mother Nature.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
A Kit Story
Kristen Tracy, illustrated by Alison Farrell
Chronicle Books
2022, 22 pages
ISBN: 9781452174594
ages 2+
A Kit Story is a nicely illustrated, nature board book for young children (aimed at kids 2-4). Young readers get a glimpse into the life of a young fox kit. They will learn information about how much a fox eats – “Compared to a cow, I eat a little. Compared to a butterfly, I eat a lot.” – , sleeps and how fast they are. Other animals in the book include skunks, humming birds, turtles, owls, lambs, rabbits, deer and mice. A Kit Story is a good book for parents and grandparents to share with children.
