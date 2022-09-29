Unfortunately, those who ignore your most basic parental decisions (especially on health-related matters) can cause long-term family dissension.

COVID is well known to arouse contention between different sides about how to handle it, regarding isolation/vaccination etc. But decisions affecting a youngster in hospital are the business only of the attending doctor and the child’s parents.

Many families have faced such differences regarding this virus, but many have also wisely agreed to disagree.

Since you’ve otherwise loved and respected your in-laws, consider offering a “bridge” to the future. Express appreciation for their past support, and thank them for understanding your small family’s need for evening couple time and being together with just your son.

Readers’ Commentary Regarding the letter from Lonely and Suspicious who thinks her husband’s having an emotional affair (Aug. 23):

“This is because he’s miserable, distanced, always on his phone, but they have great sex often, so she thinks it can’t be a physical affair.

“She should wake up and get proof! He’s having a full-on affair. He’s angry at her because that helps him justify his affair. He has great sex with her because he’s getting it from two women!

“She should listen to her instincts and bust him: check his phone, track him, hire a private detective.

“If he’s forced to come clean, it seems she still can’t decide to kick him out or let him stay and work on marriage recovery, depending on his response to being discovered.

“But just talking to him will only make him more secretive. She already knows that something is going on and has tried to talk to him without success.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Loving, helpful in-laws can provide great emotional support to first-time parents. But ignoring their most important asks can ruin the entire family’s relationship.

