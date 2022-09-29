The War of the Worlds (1953) and When Worlds Collide

Paramount Home Entertainment, PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

Two popular science fiction films are featured with this 2-disc set. The double feature has The War of the Worlds (1953) in 4K Ultra High Definition. This 1953 version of the film was an Oscar-winning adaptation of the H. G. Wells novel and it won an Academy Award for “Best Effects, Special Effects” and was nominated for two other Oscars. Along with the movie in 4K there are numerous special features including commentary by actors Ann Robinson and Gene Barry, “The Sky Is Falling: Making The War of the Worlds”, “H. G. Wells: The Father of Science Fiction” and “The Mercury Theatre On the Air Presents The War of the Worlds Radio Broadcast.”

The second movie in the sci-fi double feature is When Worlds Collide and this 1951 film is on Blu-ray “remastered from the original film elements.” This movie was nominated for two Academy Awards winning the Oscar for “Best Effects, Special Effects.”

Nice double feature of older movies for sci-fi fans.

The Equalizer: Season Two

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 4 discs

I enjoyed the first season of The Equalizer and I found the second season equally entertaining. Queen Latifah is Robyn McCall, a former CIA agent who now helps people who have problems and who feel that they cannot go to the authorities. The vigilante who seeks justice is helped by her friends Harry (Adam Goldberg), an extraordinary computer hacker who had to fake his death and is in hiding, and “Mel” (Liza Lapira), a former sniper. Also helping out on occasion is Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles), an NYPD detective who was originally after Robyn but who is now sympathetic to her good work. Robyn lives with her teenage daughter, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and her “Aunt Vi” (Lorraine Toussaint.)

There is lots happening in the show’s second season including Delilah finding out that her mother is The Equalizer. McCall also accepts Detective Dante’s request for help after bank robbers kill and injure multiple police officers. McCall also accepts pleas for help from various other people including the District Attorney, a former CIA colleague, a concerned mother – and many others. In all there are 18 episodes (more than 12.5 hours) for season two which ends on an exciting cliffhanger which will have fans of the show looking forward to season three.

Along with the interesting plots and talented cast, I like the show because it also features positive messages.