How To Party Like A Snail
Naseem Hrab, illustrated by Kelly Collier
Owlkids Books
2022, 33 pages
ISBN: 9781771474177
ages 4+
Snail likes to party but he isn’t fond of the loud noises partying can bring. When loud noises occur, Snail shrinks into his shell – but he still finds ways to join in on the fun. While his friends try to get Snail to come out of his shell, he stays inside as he prefers quiet to loud. Unfortunately, Snail isn’t invited to many parties so he decides to have his own party which he invites himself to. And while he enjoys the quiet, something is missing. Stump suggests Snail’s party is missing a friend so Snail invites Stump who also likes quiet – and they have a great time.
How To Party Like A Snail is a nice picture book that show’s how everyone likes different things and that it is all right, even good, to be different. It is also a book about friendship. Young readers will enjoy the simple story and fun illustrations. Good book for a parent, teacher and other educators to share with children.
Courage Hats
Kate Hoefler, illustrated by Jessixa Bagley
Chronicle Books
2022, 42 pages
ISBN: 9781797202761
ages 5+
A train ride can be scary. For a young girl, Mae, the train goes into bear places and bears are big and eat small things. Bear also travels on the train which goes into people places and people eat big things and bear is big. To gain some courage Mae makes a hat that looks like a bear and Bear makes a hat that looks like a person – and they become good friends on their journey. At the end of the train ride they exchange hats and enjoy their destination together.
Courage Hats is wonderful book for parents to share with young children (aimed at kids 5 – 8) who are facing a new experience such as a big move or the first day of school. It addresses important topics such as courage, kindness, trying new things, feeling like an outsider and making new friends.
The Grizzled Grist Does Not Exist!
Juliette MacIver, illustrated by Sarah Davis
Gecko Press
2022, 36 pages
ISBN: 9781776574155
ages 4+
The Grizzled Grist Does Not Exist! is a entertaining, rhyming story that is particularly good for adults to read aloud to children. Teacher Ms. Whiskersniff, “Ms. Whisk”, is taking her students to Dismal Hills for a hike and to test their forest skills. The students say what their skills are with Liam claiming his skill is “hiding” which he does on the wilderness outing while frequently warning his teacher about the Grizzled Grist. But, according to Ms. Whisk “The Grizzled Grist does not exist.” Until he does and traps everyone – except Liam who is hiding. As the Grizzled Grist prepares to make “Cream of Children Soup” with his captured students, Liam comes out of hiding to frighten the Grist and free his classmates and Ms. Whisk.
Children will enjoy the rhyming, fun story and great illustrations.
