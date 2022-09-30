Chronicle Books

2022, 42 pages

ISBN: 9781797202761

ages 5+

A train ride can be scary. For a young girl, Mae, the train goes into bear places and bears are big and eat small things. Bear also travels on the train which goes into people places and people eat big things and bear is big. To gain some courage Mae makes a hat that looks like a bear and Bear makes a hat that looks like a person – and they become good friends on their journey. At the end of the train ride they exchange hats and enjoy their destination together.

Courage Hats is wonderful book for parents to share with young children (aimed at kids 5 – 8) who are facing a new experience such as a big move or the first day of school. It addresses important topics such as courage, kindness, trying new things, feeling like an outsider and making new friends.

The Grizzled Grist Does Not Exist!

Juliette MacIver, illustrated by Sarah Davis

Gecko Press

2022, 36 pages

ISBN: 9781776574155

ages 4+

The Grizzled Grist Does Not Exist! is a entertaining, rhyming story that is particularly good for adults to read aloud to children. Teacher Ms. Whiskersniff, “Ms. Whisk”, is taking her students to Dismal Hills for a hike and to test their forest skills. The students say what their skills are with Liam claiming his skill is “hiding” which he does on the wilderness outing while frequently warning his teacher about the Grizzled Grist. But, according to Ms. Whisk “The Grizzled Grist does not exist.” Until he does and traps everyone – except Liam who is hiding. As the Grizzled Grist prepares to make “Cream of Children Soup” with his captured students, Liam comes out of hiding to frighten the Grist and free his classmates and Ms. Whisk.

Children will enjoy the rhyming, fun story and great illustrations.

