Lee is a scientist in his 40s who lives in a condo downtown. His style is “functional for the lab” and “boring” but he says that he is learning more about style from his colleagues, as well as things like “not taking myself so seriously.” Lee says he is “self-contained” but adds “I’ve been working on being more vulnerable, more loving, more supportive and accepting of others. I can be pretty judgmental, but I’ve become a lot more liberal in the past few years.” He likes skiing, cycling, hiking, podcasts and radio, cooking, beer, music and art. He says “I’m funny, and I love women who are funny. Most men who say that love women who laugh at their jokes, but for me it’s both.”

I met Juliette on a dating app. She was really good-looking and I liked her profile. We messaged each other through the dating app for a few days. I found out that we had a lot of interests in common. She was really open and cool. I was surprised that she was online and that she was even single.

After a couple of weeks, she hadn’t made a move, so I asked her if we could meet up. She said yes. I asked her if she’d like to see a movie, but she seemed unimpressed by that. I found out that a great band from 20 years ago was coming to town. The tickets were expensive, but I decided that my first date with Juliette was going to be memorable, because I had a good feeling about her.

I fantasized that eventually people would ask us how we met. It’s cool when relationships start with an unusual meeting. I couldn’t rescue her in a helicopter or anything amazing like that, and we had already “met” online, so I felt that the concert would be a good first date. At least it was better than a typical coffee date. I’ve been on enough of those, and I was sure she had too.

I messaged her the date and time. She gave me her address. Women don’t usually give out their address to a man that they hadn’t met. I said I’d pick her up.

I messaged her from her building’s front entrance and she replied that she would meet me in 10 minutes. She was still getting dressed, I guess. After a while, I began to worry about whether or not she was coming. The tickets were expensive! A second later she came out.

We arrived at the venue and made our way up to our seats, which would be considered the “nosebleeds.” Juliette didn’t seem to mind, but she also didn’t seem that excited to be there. It seemed more like she was at a business meeting than on a date.

Before the opener started, I asked Juliette if she wanted a drink or anything. She asked me to get her a beer. Having paid for the tickets I was a little jarred to hear that I was also going to pay for alcohol, apparently.

The conversation was dry. Juliette didn’t seem to be making much of an effort to be on a date with me. It felt more like it was an obligation to her. She wasn’t rude. She wasn’t positive or negative. I found myself making more and more jokes to try to fill the awkwardness.

At one point Juliette asked me about what other kinds of music I liked. I felt like she was trying to create a spark in the conversation so I answered as thoughtfully as I could. She seemed surprised by my answer and didn’t follow up. I wracked my brain trying to think of another band or artist I liked that might connect with her. I told her about the last big show I’d gone to, before the pandemic. I thought that this would be a good topic for conversation, but she didn’t seem interested.