I am a proponent of the notion that environment dramatically affects development. The way we treat our own children, or children for whom we are influential characters (coaches and teachers), has an impact on how they view the world and the way in which they should conduct themselves. To that end, we need to put some thought into what behaviours we are modelling, particularly in the area of emotional self-regulation.

Do children under our care see us as models of calm, rational, optimistic behaviour, or do they see us as frantic, angry and blameful of others?

In the early years of life, when children do not possess adequate communication skills to express themselves, they tend to exaggerate their emotions. If you want something, you cry; if you don't like something, you lash out. Aside from the fact that such actions are the only way to make your needs known, they generally work so they tend to be reinforced.

They can be even more firmly reinforced if a child observes such behaviours in others. Using excessive emotions as a way of expressing oneself is not an uncommon adult behaviour, and we have likely all had our moments of melting down, but using such a technique consistently creates a developmental environment of noise, chaos and unpredictability. For parents, you will get what you give.

For the most part, children learn better and more effective methods of meeting their needs and dealing with emotional moments through parents who teach them adequate communication skills in a calm and solution-based way. Encouraging them to use their words to talk through their feelings; encouraging them to come up with ideas of how they might better deal with their emotional angst; encouraging them to take a little timeout to let the first and least controllable wave of anger or upset pass — these are learned skills intended to offer options that do not result in continuous meltdowns and a sense of losing control.

In fact, the greatest gift we can offer our children is to raise them in a way that they feel they are in control, if not of the circumstances around them, then at least of their reaction to those circumstances. True resilience, and perhaps even optimism, comes from feeling that you can manage your life regardless of what challenges arise. You learn to turn anger and fear into action and problem resolution.

Kids look to the adults around them to demonstrate appropriate behaviour when things get difficult. I'm not suggesting every day will be perfect — we all have a breaking point sometimes — but I am suggesting that the overall tone we set for children in coping with adversity will have a significant impact in how they deal with such adversity long after the basic emotional responses of early childhood should have been replaced.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.