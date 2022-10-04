Outlander: Season Six – Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 4 discs

Season Six of the popular drama/fantasy/romance series Outlander is now available on disc. Based on the series of books written by Diana Gabaldon, the show features lots of action and pertains to a woman in 1945 who mysteriously travels back in time to the 1700s. The eight episodes of season six (almost nine hours) has Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) Fraser continue to build a life at their home on Fraser’s Ridge in North Carolina while navigating the increasingly political waters as the colonial society heads towards a revolution. Protecting their home includes defending it not only from external forces, but also conflicts and acts that have occurred within the Fraser’s Ridge settlement.

The entertaining series has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards and has won seven Saturn Awards (Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA) including “Best Fantasy Television Series (three-time winner), Caitriona Balfe for “Best Actress” (three-time winner) and Sam Heughan for “Best Actor.”

Joining Balfe and Heughan for season six is a talented cast that also includes Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Mark Lewis Jones, John Bell, Chris Larkin, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle and Jessica Reynolds.

This “Collector’s Edition”, 4-disc, Blu-ray set is impressive and includes the eight episodes and numerous special features including “Caitriona & Sam’s Original Auditions”, commentaries, deleted scenes, two animated scenes – and more. There is also a 28-page book with lots of photos as well as the CD “Outlander: Original Soundtrack: Season Six featuring the wonderful music of Bear McCreary. The CD features three versions of “Outlander – The Skye Boat Song” including a duet, a Gaelic version and a Gaelic extended version.

DC League of Super-Pets

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated G, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

If you like funny, action movies that the family can enjoy together you will want to check out DC League of Super-Pets. The animated adventure sees inseparable best friends Krypto the Super-Dog (voice of Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (voice of John Krasinski) become separated when Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped. Rescuing them is going to be a formidable task, but Krypto is able to convince various animals from a shelter to help. These willing animals include Ace the hound (voice of Kevin Hart), PB the potbellied pig (voice of Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (voice of Natasha Lyonne) and Chip the squirrel (voice of Diego Luna). Other actors providing their voices to the movie include Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, Marc Maron and Olivia Wilde.

This 2-disc set includes the movie on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray along with the following special features on Blu-ray: “How to Draw Krypto”, “Behind the Super Voices”, “Super-Pets Animation 101”, “The World of Super-Pets”, “Find the Easter Eggs” and “Deleted Scenes.”