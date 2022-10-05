Discover Dinosaurs and What They Could Do
Hannah Lippard
Flowerpot Press
2022, 46 pages
ISBN: 9781486721078
ages 7+
Dinosaurs are a popular topic with children and they will want to keep reading this book to learn more about their favourite “dinos” and where and when they lived. Seventeen dinosaurs are featured in this book with lots of photographs and illustrations. Two pages are dedicated to each dinosaur and there are also sections on “The Mesozoic Era” and “Dinosaur Taxonomy” as well as a “Glossary” and “Index.”
There is enough text to encourage children to read about the dinosaurs but not so much as to overwhelm them. The numerous pictures and sidebars on things like “Dino Fast Facts” add to the book’s design being reader friendly. For example, the two-page section on the Stegosaurus contains a brief description of the animal, how its name is pronounced, some facts (its name means “roofed lizard”) as well as information about the dinosaur’s armor, plates, tail and brain. This text is complemented with eight photos and illustrations.
It won’t be difficult to keep kids who like dinosaurs reading with this book (aimed at children 7 – 10 but interesting for various ages).
Note: This book will be available in November.
If You Can Dream It, You Can Do It: How 25 inspiring individuals found their dream jobs
Colleen Nelson & Kathie MacIsaac, illustrated by Scot Ritchie
Pajama Press Inc.
2022, 64 pages
ISBN: 9781772782288
Ages 6+
Have you ever wondered how Theresa Tam became the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada? Or, how people make a career out of playing video games? You will find these answers and much more in If You Can Dream It, You Can Do It.
This book features 25 different jobs and each role is modeled by people who currently hold those positions. With each career you will learn about a dream career, a showcased individual, spin-off jobs, other inspiring individuals, fun facts and skill building advice to set yourself up for success at a young age. Whether you want to learn about Martha the Smokejumper, Blake the NHL Scout or Ismail the Documentary Photographer, this book contains several common and less heard of jobs. Which career will entice you?
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Tomatoes In My Lunchbox
Costantia Manoli, illustrated by Magdalena Mora
Roaring Brook Press
2022, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781250763129
ages 4+
The first day of school for a young girl from another country is a lonely and frightening one. Not only is the girl’s name mispronounced and difficult to say for the other students, but she feels that she doesn’t fit in. Her clothes are “weird” in her new country. Even the lunch that she takes to school is different and includes a whole, large tomato some of which ends up on her shirt. But then she makes a connection with another girl and they become friends and the new girl starts to feel more comfortable in her new home.
Tomatoes In My Lunchbox is a beautiful book about the importance of friends and making people feel welcome and comfortable in a new home.
