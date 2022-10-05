If You Can Dream It, You Can Do It: How 25 inspiring individuals found their dream jobs

Colleen Nelson & Kathie MacIsaac, illustrated by Scot Ritchie

Pajama Press Inc.

2022, 64 pages

ISBN: 9781772782288

Ages 6+

Have you ever wondered how Theresa Tam became the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada? Or, how people make a career out of playing video games? You will find these answers and much more in If You Can Dream It, You Can Do It.

This book features 25 different jobs and each role is modeled by people who currently hold those positions. With each career you will learn about a dream career, a showcased individual, spin-off jobs, other inspiring individuals, fun facts and skill building advice to set yourself up for success at a young age. Whether you want to learn about Martha the Smokejumper, Blake the NHL Scout or Ismail the Documentary Photographer, this book contains several common and less heard of jobs. Which career will entice you?

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Tomatoes In My Lunchbox

Costantia Manoli, illustrated by Magdalena Mora

Roaring Brook Press

2022, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781250763129

ages 4+

The first day of school for a young girl from another country is a lonely and frightening one. Not only is the girl’s name mispronounced and difficult to say for the other students, but she feels that she doesn’t fit in. Her clothes are “weird” in her new country. Even the lunch that she takes to school is different and includes a whole, large tomato some of which ends up on her shirt. But then she makes a connection with another girl and they become friends and the new girl starts to feel more comfortable in her new home.

Tomatoes In My Lunchbox is a beautiful book about the importance of friends and making people feel welcome and comfortable in a new home.