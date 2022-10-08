QMy beloved 14-year-old grandson is still in pain from his parents’ divorce six years ago. His dad, my son, has recently found someone he plans to marry in the new year. She has a small child.

My grandson has decided he doesn’t like/trust this woman, is angry at his dad, and plans to live full-time with his mother whenever he can do so.

His mom’s an alcoholic (currently in recovery), is bipolar, and has harassed my son and our family. She’s been told by police/family services that she must cease and desist or charges will be laid against her.

I believe she’s poisoned my grandson against accepting anyone new in his dad’s life.

I don’t want to lose my grandson through parental alienation. His sibling’s handling things better but both children escape their situation by spending endless time on tablets and phones. They’re not engaging in life in a healthy way.

My son’s “solution” is to just wait and let things sort themselves out. What can I do to support these children? I’m afraid my grandson will get lost in the turmoil of his parents’ mishandling/poor parenting.

Heartsick Grandmother

ASupporting grandchildren who are experiencing divorce, through being present when needed, and listening to their fears, helps express your love without adding to their anxieties now and later.

But the children don’t need — nor will they benefit positively — from your negative opinions of their mother. The parents have already parted ways, their mother’s in recovery so she’s trying to do better.

Six years of post-divorce pain is way too long (from the time he was eight!) without the father seeking counselling as to how to help his children adjust.

However, your focusing on the parents’ possibly doing everything wrong doesn’t bring stability to these kids. It makes them feel more insecure.

Ask your son to discuss with a child psychologist what he can do that actually helps the children. And whether you can do more than worry.

His children miss their mom. That’s natural. However, waiting for them to voluntarily accept and adjust only results in blaming others for the situation.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Stay clear of the dislike any of your friends may have toward each other. See them separately.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.