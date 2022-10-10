Your immediate suspicion of her being its author shows you’ve been quietly aware for years of her negativity toward you. Perhaps jealousy is at its base, given her trash-talking about you and even taking your mother’s belongings as if she were family.

Her actions do seem to have jealousy of you written all over them.

She’s tried inappropriately to be your kids’ friend, then spread gossip about them. Worse, she showed no respect for your loss.

You’ve moved past being able to ever trust this woman again. Hold your head up, hug your twin daughters, and let time heal the natural pain of grieving the loss of your mother.

Reader’s CommentaryRegarding the wife who worries about her husband’s lack of socializing with other male friends or couples (Sept. 13):

“I also have a ‘bro-less’ husband. It isn’t awkward because we’ve always loved being around each other. Even when he could go home and relax after work, he’d instead join me in a parking lot to just sit and listen to music and chat while the kids were at an activity.

“He does socialize with family but doesn’t enjoy my friends whom I see occasionally. While I must occasionally choose between time with him vs. with friends, either option is preferable to watching him be miserable all evening.

“He isn’t a small-talk guy and while often everyone’s favourite person at work, he’s just an introvert who needs his chill time.

“It took me years to adjust and sometimes I’d feel left out because I had to choose. However, he’s made a lot of sacrifices for our family and children, including my always having to spend vacations doing things myself and which the kids enjoyed, but he didn’t.

“We all have to adjust over time to who the other person really is at heart. Not all guys are ‘bro’ guys. Let it be.”

Older and Wiser

Ellie’s tip of the day

A longtime “friend” who’s known to have spread gossip and “trash-talk” about you and your young teenagers, is no friend at all. You can’t trust this person.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.