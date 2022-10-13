Top 170 Unusual Things to See in Ontario
Ron Brown
The Boston Mills Press
2022, 360 pages
ISBN: 9781990140020
I don’t understand vacationers who eagerly await their next trip out of the country. Not only are long-distance vacations expensive and very harmful to the planet, but there is so much to see in Ontario. And Ron Brown has compiled an interesting list of places to visit in the province in his book Top 170 Unusual Things to See in Ontario – just in time for some fall sight seeing.
The numerous sites are divided into four regions and there is a map for each region with the location of each site. The regions covered are: Eastern Ontario, Southwestern Ontario, Central Ontario & Toronto Area, and Northern Ontario & Cottage Country. It is fun just flipping through the book where brief written descriptions complemented with colour photographs introduce you to interesting things and places that you may want to visit or learn more about.
This concept makes the book both a good travel guide where you choose the sites that you want to visit on a trip or you can keep the book in your vehicle and the next time that you have some spare time when you are out and about you can look to see what “unusual things” are nearby for a sidetrip. I’ve had the pleasure of visiting some of Brown’s entries in the book including the Elora Gorge, the West Montrose Covered Bridge, the Cheltenham Badlands and Crawford Lake. And I’ve started listing others – both nearby and further afield – that I plan on seeing in the near future.
The Explorer’s Guide to Algonquin Park: Revised Expanded Edition
Michael Runtz
The Boston Mills Press
2021, 240 pages
ISBN: 9780228103165
If you are looking for more information about Algonquin Park you will want to read The Explorer’s Guide to Algonquin Park: Revised Expanded Edition by Michael Runtz. The guide features the author’s quality photography to go along with the interesting text.
The book is divided into sections on habitats, wildlife, access points and camping tips with the section on access points complemented with numerous maps. “Habitats” covers: hardwood forests; pine forests; northern conifers and peatlands; lakes; rivers and streams; beaver ponds.
The section on wildlife not only includes many animals who call Algonquin Park home, but also some information on “Observation” as well as “Climate Change and Algonquin”, “Seasonal Highlights” and “What to Avoid.” The section on “Camping Tips” also has some good advice.
Reading this guide by Michael Runtz will not only provide you with more information about this world famous park, you will also enjoy the numerous stunning photos that are displayed throughout the book.
Nature Hikes: Near-Toronto Trails and Adventures (revised & expanded)
Janet Eagleson, photographs by Rosemary G. Hasner
Firefly Books
2018, 240 pages
ISBN: 9780228101642
If you live near the GTA or south-central Ontario and are looking for some local nature outings, Janet Eagleson has close to 40 such places in her book Nature Hikes: Near-Toronto Trails and Adventures. Most of the locations are conservation areas and include the author’s personal experiences there along with trail information, facilities, activities, directions, fees – and more. Maps and sidebars are also included to go along with lots of photographs by Rosemary G. Hasner.
This “revised & expanded” edition was published in 2018.
