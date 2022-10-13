ISBN: 9781990140020

I don’t understand vacationers who eagerly await their next trip out of the country. Not only are long-distance vacations expensive and very harmful to the planet, but there is so much to see in Ontario. And Ron Brown has compiled an interesting list of places to visit in the province in his book Top 170 Unusual Things to See in Ontario – just in time for some fall sight seeing.

The numerous sites are divided into four regions and there is a map for each region with the location of each site. The regions covered are: Eastern Ontario, Southwestern Ontario, Central Ontario & Toronto Area, and Northern Ontario & Cottage Country. It is fun just flipping through the book where brief written descriptions complemented with colour photographs introduce you to interesting things and places that you may want to visit or learn more about.

This concept makes the book both a good travel guide where you choose the sites that you want to visit on a trip or you can keep the book in your vehicle and the next time that you have some spare time when you are out and about you can look to see what “unusual things” are nearby for a sidetrip. I’ve had the pleasure of visiting some of Brown’s entries in the book including the Elora Gorge, the West Montrose Covered Bridge, the Cheltenham Badlands and Crawford Lake. And I’ve started listing others – both nearby and further afield – that I plan on seeing in the near future.