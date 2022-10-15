Rebecca is in her late twenties, works for a non-profit, and lives downtown. She says “I was so excited to pull out my scarves and fall coats! Fall is my favourite season to dress for.” She adds “My favourite season overall is summer, but fall is a close second. My favourite place on Earth is my family cottage up north. I am happiest there.” Rebecca says she “works hard at focusing on the present moment, finding joy in the little things, and celebrating every single win.” She loves baking, and is “obsessed” with “How I Met Your Mother” and “Friends.” She says “I’m looking for a guy who is confident in who he is and knows what he wants.”

My mother is constantly, from a loving place, asking me if I’m dating enough. Am I putting myself out there? Am I being too picky? Will I ever find someone? I feel like sometimes she doesn’t believe me when I say that I’m trying, so when I had this experience with Tim, I made sure to tell her every detail to get her off my back for a little while.

Tim’s profile seemed interesting. He was 10 years older than me, had a good job, kids, and was outdoorsy. It all looked good to me. I decided it was worth a date to see if there was any connection, so I agreed to go for a walk with him. Personally, this is my favourite type of first date. It’s more relaxed than meeting up at a bar, less expensive, and encourages conversation a lot more.

I arrived at the meetup spot and texted Tim, saying I was there and describing my outfit so he’d know who I was. When Tim showed up, my heart stopped. He was much older than he’d said he was. My brain immediately went into overdrive, wondering if I might have misunderstood his profile, or if he just looked older, but I came to the logical conclusion that he had probably lied about his age. I made the split-second decision to go on the date as planned, and not bail right then and there, but I did think to myself, how can I get out of this quickly if I want to?

After my initial shock, it was OK — Tim was smart and kind, and expressed interest in my job, and what kinds of things I found interesting. He didn’t acknowledge his age, or our age difference, and he didn’t seem nervous that I would bring it up. The conversation flowed well and he asked all the right questions, but I couldn’t stop thinking about the age thing. I was grateful we were just out for a walk. I knew the date would last about an hour, and that there wouldn’t be a second date, but I enjoyed myself.

We said our goodbyes and I walked home. I sent a message to him thanking him for the date. He responded with the usual message and then went on to admit, without prompting, that he was older than what his profile said. He said that he didn’t mesh well with women his own age, which is a giant red flag. Why don’t you get along with women your own age? To me, that is problematic. He acknowledged that the age difference might be more than what I was up for. He apologized, which I definitely appreciated, but he could have easily given me a head’s-up before the date and let me make the decision for myself about an almost 20-year age gap — and I wasn’t OK with it!

I could understand someone who is 30 saying they’re 29, or someone who is 50 saying they’re 49, in order to stay under the next age bracket, but to lie by several years — what is the point?

I thanked him for his honesty, but said that yes, the age gap was too much for me. The date was good, but I would never see him again even if the date was amazing. I will never understand lying about something that will so clearly be found out once you meet in person.

Rebecca rates her date (out of 10): 5

