Maybe you were both just caught up with the romantic idea of marrying.

But a thoughtful love-partner doesn’t just hide/disregard past behaviour that can so deeply hurt the other and expect instant forgiveness.

Say “No, not now” to her request for immediate forgiveness. Instead, take some “thinking” time, apart. Your future is yours (and the same applies to her) so focus deeply on what’s happened.

Take a few weeks just for yourself to consider what you feel inside beyond shock/pain/embarrassment. Also, weigh the quality of your relationship until this time.

Did marriage bring you two closer? Were you easily intimate together? Were you comfortable just being with her?

I urge you both to consider joint marital counselling. Ask your bride to state aloud, within the counselling discussions, why she married you and whether you can now still trust her.

Then ask yourself what you can live with, if you stay in this marriage. Also, whether forgiveness is possible or not, and why. This sudden revelation is about you and her as a couple, not your friends or their judgments.

QMy spouse of 20 years passed away eight years ago. I felt lost.

I was later pursued by someone from overseas who came to Canada to study. But I was initially very hesitant because of the age difference.

I was raised to make efforts to make a relationship work. I sponsored that person through the immigration process, though he was very evasive, and never introduced me to his friends.

I later learned that he was dating someone else while his immigration application was going through the system. He even brought her to my home when I wasn’t there.

Half a year after getting his status, he left me and blocked me from all social media. I learned that he’s starting a new life with that other person in another city.

I reported him to immigration authorities for fraud.

Have I gone too far? Should I simply let him go? I don’t think I should be taken for a free ride while the other person could’ve sponsored him.

Resenting “Free Ride”

AHe’s already gone. Yes, he used you to get his immigration status. Knowing this, feel relieved that you didn’t end up more involved with him.

Now it’s up to the immigration department to decide his future, not you.

