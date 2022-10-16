I noticed an article in the news this week in which the head of the military in Canada suggested Canadians needed to get behind their armed forces, an oblique way of saying they were short 10,000 soldiers and were having a hard time recruiting them. This, in a time when we've come to realize, thanks to Mr. Putin, that world peace is as tenuous as ever and that climate change is creating environmental disasters that require massive clean-ups for which the military is regularly asked to assist. This is no time to have a slouching or ineffective military.

I have made this proposal before although I admit to it being a "big picture" idea with plenty of challenges in the details. Why not conscript all young men and women when they graduate from high school and require two years of service in the military? I'm not suggesting they all have to go directly to the military and be gone for two straight years, that's where smaller details might provide various options. For example, there might be a co-op style option where a young person attends a post-secondary institution for half a year and does military training for the other half of the year. In four years, he/she graduates with a degree and two full years of service offered. Others who are a bit more educationally aimless, might serve the full two years right away, getting some basic training in various trades while serving and thus be more focused on post-secondary education when they come out.

The military could be divided into two branches, the armed forces and, to use a term from the American past, a peace corps. The armed forces would be trained in military operations and be deployed for various military peace-keeping functions around the world while the peace corps would be given basic military training (first aid, self-defense, small arms use, strategic tactical deployment functions) but be deployed to developing nations for infrastructure work or to areas in crisis due to environmental factors. In either branch, there would be the opportunity to impact greatly on the safety and security of our own nation and many others around the world, all while gaining new skills, having an opportunity to travel and developing a greater sense of service-based and environmentally sustainable practices.

Of course, before this would work, the military itself would need a dramatic overhaul. The "old boys' club" of hazing, sexual harassment and psychological degradation as part of basic training would need to be replaced with leadership that would inspire rather than intimidate. I say this not to criticize veterans, for whom I have great respect, but to suggest that the world has changed a great deal since the books on military training were written and a more modern youth corps would need to evolve accordingly. The goal of developing responsible, solution-based and disciplined units of young people would not change but the methods used to get there could certainly be updated. That has been made clear by individuals much more qualified than me to comment upon the current state of affairs in the military.

I could, of course, rant on endlessly about the values such a conscription program would provide to a cell-phone and video-game addicted population of young people but that would reduce my argument to a disrespectful, inter-generational whining. I would prefer, instead, to state simply that the youth of today have much to offer to their country, and to the world in general, but have few worthy options through which they can do so on a grand scale. A well-planned, well-executed, country-wide program that provides training, education and purpose might just be what the doctor ordered for them!

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Amazon books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.

