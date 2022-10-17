Fans of the Godfather films who enjoy 4K Ultra HD will be interested in these recently released, attractive, 4K Steelbook editions from Paramount.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather (1972) won three Academy Awards including “Best Picture” and “Best Actor in a Leading Role” (Marlon Brando). Others in the impressive cast included Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton and Robert Duvall. This 4K film has been remastered and restored.

The Godfather Part II (1974) also won the Academy Award for “Best Picture” and won a total of six Oscars including Robert De Niro for his performance and Francis Ford Coppola for “Best Director.” This 4K Steelbook has been remastered and restored.

The Godfather Coda (1990) while not winning any Academy Awards was nominated for seven Oscars including “Best Picture.” Francis Ford Coppola directed this movie which included Al Pacino, Andy Garcia and Diane Keaton. This film is newly restored and re-edited by Francis Ford Coppola.