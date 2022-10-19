I am uncharacteristically cautious about writing about my daily life with a condition called “post COVID,” mainly because I refuse to use the “long COVID” label. Hey, it just feels long. Maybe.

But millions of people worldwide suffer daily with an illness that is not just long but extreme and difficult to identify, diagnose, or cure.

A new study says Ontario patients with long COVID need much more medical care — doctor visits, home care and hospitalization — than those with the initial short COVID infection. And have you heard about the new variants, XBB, BQ. 1.1 and BA. 2.75.2? Wear an N95 mask, people, a small price to pay.

Ultra-vaccinated, I still say post rather than long. I cannot accept that I’ll be sleeping through Christmas the way I slept through early October from an early May infection that appeared in late June.

At some point I believe I’ll be able to eat certain foods again, like lamb (tastes and smells like dead rat), cauliflower (library paste), Cobs Farmers White bread (bathtub sealant), and drink white wine (root vegetables).

The muscle pain has vanished but there’s fatigue, thankfully not the extreme protracted fatigue that leaves people unable to climb stairs, shop, or care for themselves, that has left them helpless.

My brand of fatigue is new to me but might help readers experiencing the same. It appears suddenly, an urgent message from the body that only minutes will elapse before it has to lie down wherever it finds yourself.

If you had the wisdom or luck to prep, you will be near a couch. Best lie flat to give your lungs maximum access to oxygen. You start breathing abnormally, very deeply, like a bellows.

It’s more like etherization than normal sleep. Semi-conscious, you don’t even twitch. Hours pass. You wake up alert, not cloudy like after a nap, because it wasn’t sleep, just your body shutting down all motion besides breathing.

I do think people will come out of long COVID with more faith in their bodies because your body is always on your side. Of course at one point in everyone’s life, it’s the losing side.