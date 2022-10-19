Ansel Adams 2023 Engagement Calendar
Ansel Adams
Little, Brown and Company
2022, 125 pages
ISBN: 9780316453561
If you still depend on a paper calendar (I do) as opposed to a smartphone or similar electronic device to keep yourself organized, this 2023 engagement calendar is impressive. Not only does it feature stunning black and white nature photos by Ansel Adams, but the calendar is efficiently designed with a week displayed on a page with lined spaces to record appointments, notes, birthdays etc. Holidays and other significant days along with the phases of the moon are also included.
Displaying nature’s incredible beauty and diversity can make us more determined to protect the natural world. This engagement calendar features more than 50 beautiful nature photos by Adams from 1918 to 1968 with many being taken in national parks in the western United States. Some of the extraordinary photos include a juniper tree in Yosemite National Park, aspen trees in Colorado, a coastal photo in Acadia National Park as well as some waterfalls and "Mount Ansel Adams” in Yosemite National Park.
At the back of the calendar there is each month on a separate page for the twelve months of 2023 as well as January and February 2024 so that you can keep track of important dates well into the future. There is also a page showing all of 2023 and another page for 2024.
Ansel Adams 2023 Engagement Calendar is as efficient as it is beautiful — and one that you will not want to discard once the year is over!
Audubon Engagement Calendar 2023
Workman Publishing
2022, 126 pages
ISBN: 9781523515516
If you enjoy lots of colour with your nature calendars then you will love the Audubon Engagement Calendar 2023. The photos of animals and nature are excellent and there are 60 pages of photographs! Some of the scenes that I particularly enjoyed include the silhouette of a Ponerosa Pine with the Milky Way taken in Zion National Park, Utah, a Common Redpoll in a spruce tree, Coupall Falls in the Scottish Highlands, sea stars in Nootka Sound off Vancouver Island and a winter storm in British Columbia. You can’t help but be in awe of the beauty of the natural world with these photos.
But the calendar is also nicely designed so you keep yourself organized with all of your appointments and other significant days you want to remember. Each week is contained on a page with space on each day to add some notes. The phases of the moon, holidays and other significant days are also noted along with some environmental designations including World Oceans Day, Rachel Carson’s Birthday, World Migratory Bird Day, World Water Day and World Wildlife Day.
At the back of the calendar there are sections on the National Audubon Society, the Audubon Birding Guide, including a two-page bird log, calendars for 2023, 2022 and 2024 along with three lined pages of “Notes.”
Audubon Engagement Calendar 2023 makes a thoughtful gift for the nature enthusiast in your life.
Mushrooms (puzzle)
Nathalie Lete
Artisan Puzzles
1,000-piece puzzle
ISBN: 9781648290879
An eco-friendly and entertaining activity that the family can enjoy together is a puzzle. And this colourful image by Nathalie Lete is a nice nature scene consisting of various mushrooms. There are 1,000 pieces to this puzzle which has a complete size of 19 inches by 23 inches. A mini poster for reference is also included.
Note: Not suitable for children under 3 years of age as the small pieces present a choking hazard.
Nature Anatomy: Birds (puzzle)
Julia Rothman
Storey Puzzle
500-piece puzzle
ISBN: 9781635864427
If you prefer fewer pieces with your nature puzzles how about this 500-piece puzzle? Nature Anatomy: Birds by Julia Rothman is an attractive image of numerous species of birds along with eggs, nests and feathers. The completed size of this puzzle is 19 inches by 23 inches. A mini poster for reference is also included.
Note: Not suitable for children under 3 years of age as the small pieces present a choking hazard.
