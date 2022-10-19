Workman Publishing

2022, 126 pages

ISBN: 9781523515516

If you enjoy lots of colour with your nature calendars then you will love the Audubon Engagement Calendar 2023. The photos of animals and nature are excellent and there are 60 pages of photographs! Some of the scenes that I particularly enjoyed include the silhouette of a Ponerosa Pine with the Milky Way taken in Zion National Park, Utah, a Common Redpoll in a spruce tree, Coupall Falls in the Scottish Highlands, sea stars in Nootka Sound off Vancouver Island and a winter storm in British Columbia. You can’t help but be in awe of the beauty of the natural world with these photos.

But the calendar is also nicely designed so you keep yourself organized with all of your appointments and other significant days you want to remember. Each week is contained on a page with space on each day to add some notes. The phases of the moon, holidays and other significant days are also noted along with some environmental designations including World Oceans Day, Rachel Carson’s Birthday, World Migratory Bird Day, World Water Day and World Wildlife Day.

At the back of the calendar there are sections on the National Audubon Society, the Audubon Birding Guide, including a two-page bird log, calendars for 2023, 2022 and 2024 along with three lined pages of “Notes.”

Audubon Engagement Calendar 2023 makes a thoughtful gift for the nature enthusiast in your life.

Mushrooms (puzzle)

Nathalie Lete

Artisan Puzzles

1,000-piece puzzle

ISBN: 9781648290879

An eco-friendly and entertaining activity that the family can enjoy together is a puzzle. And this colourful image by Nathalie Lete is a nice nature scene consisting of various mushrooms. There are 1,000 pieces to this puzzle which has a complete size of 19 inches by 23 inches. A mini poster for reference is also included.

Note: Not suitable for children under 3 years of age as the small pieces present a choking hazard.

Nature Anatomy: Birds (puzzle)

Julia Rothman

Storey Puzzle

500-piece puzzle

ISBN: 9781635864427

If you prefer fewer pieces with your nature puzzles how about this 500-piece puzzle? Nature Anatomy: Birds by Julia Rothman is an attractive image of numerous species of birds along with eggs, nests and feathers. The completed size of this puzzle is 19 inches by 23 inches. A mini poster for reference is also included.

Note: Not suitable for children under 3 years of age as the small pieces present a choking hazard.