ISBN: 9780316413039

The Ink Black Heart is the sixth novel in the Cormoran Strike mystery series and it is very good. Written by J.K. Rowling (under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith) the story pertains to the murder of Edie Ledwell, a co-creator of a popular cartoon called “The Ink Black Heart.” Prior to being murdered in the cemetery where the animated show takes place, Edie had come to Cormoran Strike’s detective agency and spoken to his business partner, private detective Robin Ellacott, about someone who is harassing her online. Unfortunately, Robin doesn’t accept the case only to learn of Edie’s violent murder a few days later.

Robin and Strike do become involved when they are hired by a film producer who wants to adapt The Ink Black Heart into a movie and wants to know the identity of the person who was abusive to Edie online. While their agency already has as much work as they can handle, they take on this time-consuming, largely online, investigation. Add in another case that Strikes takes on due to it affecting himself personally and you have a group of private detectives working day and night to solve a variety of investigations.

As with the other Cormoran Strike novels, J.K. Rowling creates a riveting plot to go along with the interesting business and personal lives of Strike and Robin. When I get to the end of a Cormoran Strike book — and at over one thousand pages this isn’t a quick read — I’m always looking forward to the next novel in the series.