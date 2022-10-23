Last week I watched the funeral service for the two South Simcoe Police officers killed in the line of duty a couple of weeks ago.

The tragic loss of two family-oriented, community-oriented and humourous men was a reminder to anyone watching, that police work is important but dangerous. The final speaker, a retired sergeant, implored that parents, and in fact all of us, take greater responsibility in teaching young people to respect the work of police officers and to watch out for, and seek assistance for, issues of mental health in our friends and family.

I thought about that, as a retired educator. How would I contribute to this responsibility if I was still in the class? Here is my answer.

Because my experience tells me students relate to pictures better than words, and because perspective is important in giving young people a realistic sense of what is being taught, I would draw a large circle on the board and explain, "This is a circle that represents everyone in our community/city/province/country." I would then draw a much smaller circle in the middle. (If I was a math teacher I would tell students the area of the large circle and ask them what the diameter of a circle that would represent five per cent of the area would be!) "Okay, this smaller circle represents five per cent of that entire population. That's a guess and it may be plus or minus one or two percent but let's start with the fact that it's a small portion of the total population. This small circle represents people who either choose to live a life of crime, hurting others to benefit themselves (like thieves or gangs or drug dealers or mobsters), or who make bad choices at some point that put others at risk (like drunk drivers or people committing violence due to excessive anger)."

I would then draw a blue border around that circle and say, "The police serve as a buffer between those who are following the rules and making good choices and those who don't. Without the police, such people could do a lot more harm to a lot more people. It is their job to find out who is doing bad things to others and to bring them to a court, with the evidence necessary to prove their guilt, so that they can be held accountable for their actions. Since bad people rarely tell the truth, it is a very difficult job to do and police work requires highly trained and very dedicated officers to protect the public. We should be respectful of the work they do to protect us, every day, 24 hours a day."

I would follow up by drawing another circle, just slightly larger than the small one and, once again, border it with blue. "This thin band of people represents individuals with mental-health issues, often people who are unable to understand the difference between right and wrong or who cannot recognize the potential consequences of their actions. Police also serve as a buffer between them and us, not to catch them and take them to court but to help them and bring them to doctors and therapists who can work with them before they hurt themselves or others. Although there are others trained to help these people, it is often police who are faced with their actions in a time of crisis. In some ways, this is the most difficult role officers play because they truly want to help resolve the situation without anyone being harmed but a person going through a mental-health crisis might not be predictable or able to respond rationally. Police officers do not have the same depth of training in helping such people as trained specialists do so it makes their job very challenging. Yet, they are the ones we call when we are faced with such circumstances and they show up, every time, to try and help. We need to respect the efforts they make in such circumstances and, if we know a friend or family member is struggling with mental-health issues, seek help for them before it is a crisis that necessitates police intervention. There are people who are more effective in this work but only if they are brought in to help in time."

I would then explain how news media operates.

"If you watch the news on television at night, or read much of what is written in papers or online, you'll soon notice that the small circles get a lot more attention than the big circle of people who simply go about their work each day, living simple lives of providing safety and security for their family and trying to contribute to those around them in positive ways. That big majority of the circle become a bit invisible in our consciousness. We might also hear through the new media, occasionally, of police officers who do not conduct themselves as professionally as they should and the response is often generalized to all police officers. But that is like the big circle of invisible good people. The vast majority of officers are highly professional in their day-to-day work, do conduct themselves properly at all times and work very hard to protect us and diffuse situations without anyone being harmed. If we respect that, and show such respect when we find ourselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, we are highly unlikely to have a bad experience. Keep in mind, the police do deal with bad people much of the time and can be rightfully nervous if they are confronted or disrespected in interactions. They, too, have a right to protect themselves, at least until they are sure things are safe."

Modern policing is not what it was 50 years ago. Police come from many ethnic backgrounds and receive high levels of training in dealing with a very diverse public. I recognize some groups continue to feel frustration in what they see as systemic cultural biases but I do believe the way forward is to continue improving training for officers while simultaneously encouraging respect for the human beings who put on the uniform and take up the challenging work of protecting us.

One thing is certain, our communities would be very different places if there were no authorities there as a buffer between people with bad intentions and people just trying to live a safe and happy life!