She and my brother think I reacted to just that one situation, but it was actually 35 years of me not being able to figure out how to deal with her.

She insisted that I have anger management issues even though my outbursts were out of character.

I want to maintain my relationship with my brother, but they’re a package deal. His loyalty is to his wife, and she’s not going to change.

The chasm, created by my inability to deal with her personality, is light years across, and my brother’s on the other side.

How Do I Fix This?

ADecide once and for all to curb your own reactions to your sister-in-law. Instead, walk away, and apologize if you overreact.

Accept that you’re part of the problem. Think ahead when you know you’re going to see/talk with her. Find something positive to say, even if you resort to “nice weather.” But don’t be false.

Raise a pleasant topic, e.g. a good book you’ve been reading or an amusing series you’ve watched. Discern one of her interests and ask about it in a positive way, e.g. “How did you become a whiz at bridge tournaments?”

If she doesn’t respond, switch to talking to your brother about neutral topics, if his wife’s around.

Stay focused on your goal: If you want contact with your brother, you must show his wife that you understand/accept that they live as a team.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Try harder to get along with your brother’s wife, or you’ll continue losing sibling closeness.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.