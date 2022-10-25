A book filled with memorable characters and an entertaining plot is a wonderful thing that brings much joy. And a series of such books is even better.

Around this time of year for much of the last two decades I’ve enjoyed Patrick Taylor’s latest novel in his “Irish Country” series. The heartwarming and funny stories in the series began in 2004 with “An Irish Country Doctor.” Unfortunately for us readers of these books, Taylor retired last year after writing the final book in the series – “An Irish Country Yuletide.” And while I miss reading a new instalment by Taylor, I will revisit the other books. For those of you who haven’t been introduced to these novels you are in for a treat should you decide to read them.

Not only are the “Irish Country” books readily available, but many are now being reprinted allowing newcomers to the fictional Irish village of Ballybucklebo to meet and get acquainted with such characters as Dr. Fingal Flahertie O’Reilly, Dr. Barry Laverty, Mrs. “Kinky” Kincaid and Donal Donnelly. The first three books, all of which have been reprinted this year, are An Irish Country Doctor, An Irish Country Village and An Irish Country Christmas. There are 18 books in the series.

I find Taylor’s novels similar to those of James Herriot except that where Herriot writes about four-legged patients in Yorkshire, Taylor writes about the two-legged variety in Ireland. But both Taylor and Herriot are exceptional storytellers who write about the people of a particular area.

If you haven’t read Patrick Taylor’s books you are in for a treat. The books come complete with a glossary to help you with the “Ulster dialect” and this is always a fun read. There are also recipes from Mrs. “Kinky” Kincaid who is Dr. O’Reilly’s housekeeper. There is even a book of Kinky’s recipes – An Irish Country Cookbook – that was published in 2017.

And as enjoyable as it is to read the books, my favourite way to get the latest news from Ballybucklebo is to listen to the audio book versions read by John Keating. I usually prefer to read, as opposed to listening to, a book except when the person reading the story is very good and John Keating is the best I’ve heard. You know who he is portraying by the different voice he uses for each character. Listening to Patrick Taylor’s “Irish Country” novels is brilliant.

