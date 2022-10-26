Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection: Volume 3

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated G, PG, 18A, 4K + Blu-ray, 14 discs

Film enthusiasts will enjoy this 14-disc collection featuring six movies that debut on 4K Ultra HD (they are also included on Blu-ray). Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection: Volume 3 features the following movies: It Happened One Night; From Here to Eternity; To Sir, With Love; The Last Picture Show; Annie; As Good As It Gets. Along with the six films this impressive collection includes 35+ hours of special features and many of the extras are excellent. For example, after enjoying To Sir, With Love with Sidney Poitier I was able to watch To Sir, With Love II which was made in 1996 and sees Poitier retire to Chicago and take up teaching there. This movie is also very entertaining. I also watched the 3-part TV mini series From Here to Eternity from 1979 and featuring Natalie Wood and William Devane.

It Happened One Night is a romance/comedy from 1934 featuring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert. This movie won five Oscars including “Best Picture” and “Best Director” (Frank Capra) as well as Academy Awards to Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert for their performances.

From Here to Eternity is a romance/war/drama from 1953 starring Burt Lancaster, Deborah Kerr, Montgomery Clift, Donna Reed and Frank Sinatra. This movie won eight Oscars including “Best Picture” and “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” (Donna Reed).

Sidney Poitier gives an excellent performance as an inexperienced teacher to undisciplined teenage students in the sixties in To Sir, With Love (1967).

The Last Picture Show (1971) is a romance/drama directed by Peter Bogdanovich and featuring Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman. This movie won two Oscars.

Annie is a comedy/family/drama from 1982 that was nominated for two Academy Awards and includes Aileen Quinn and Albert Finney.

Rounding out this collection is the 1997 romance/comedy/drama As Good As It Gets with Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt. This film won two Oscars – Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt for their performances – and was nominated for an Academy Award for “Best Picture.”

Also included with the six films on both 4K and Blu-ray is an 80-page book with photos and information about the movies. And you will want to check out some of the more than 35 hours of special features that may be the best extras I’ve seen in a collection and which include “A Tribute to Sidney Poitier”, the Director’s Cut of The Last Picture Show, commentary on Annie by Carol Burnett and Tim Curry – and lots lots more.